For the last 26 years, the annual Soupley’s Wine & Spirits Greatest Spectacle in Tasting has not only provided a fun evening of food and drink. It has also provided nearly $1 million to Bona Vista Programs.
The event has grown to become the nonprofit’s largest annual fundraiser, bringing in around $60,000 every year to support its dozens of programs for children and adults with special needs.
But this year, that money has evaporated after Bona Vista and Soupley’s decided to cancel the event over concerns about COVID-19.
Now, the organization is scrambling to figure out how to make up the lost funding that it has come to depend on, said Bona Vista CEO Brianne Boles.
“It was a real hit,” she said. “Just like everybody else, we’re trying to figure how and if and when we can make up that revenue.”
It’s the same story at local nonprofits and charities across Kokomo that have been forced to cancel major fundraising events due to state restrictions during the pandemic.
Now, those outreaches are trying to figure out how to make the numbers work this year with large chunks of funding disappearing almost overnight.
Greg Aaron, president of the Community Foundation of Howard County, said the virus has every local nonprofit worried about how to pay for their programs and services. He said not only are fundraising events being canceled, but donations in general are likely to plummet this year as many people face their own financial hardships created by COVID-19.
“This is a big deal for nonprofits,” he said. “We’re all concerned about fundraising during this pandemic. We’re hoping that the donors who have the means and the ability to support nonprofit organizations will continue to do so.”
Jeff Newton, executive director of Kokomo Urban Outreach, said his organization has been able to stay afloat only because of extra donations from the community. He said those donations are essential after they were forced to cancel the annual Empty Bowl fundraiser, which last year brought in $21,000.
“That’s a big chunk of money for us that we really rely on,” he said. “That was a big blow to us that came completely out of the blue. … People have been very generous to us to help us out, and that’s much appreciated. Because of that, we’re doing OK.”
But Boles said she anticipates canceling fundraisers will be just the beginning of the financial strain nonprofits will face this year.
For Bona Vista, that’s because the organization gets reimbursed by the state for many of its programs and services. Because of the pandemic, Bona Vista hasn’t been able to provide those services. No service means no payments from the state, Boles said, which means major losses in revenue.
“We’ll continue to look at the programs and services that this funding supports,” she said. “Unfortunately, we’ll have to make difficult decisions just like everybody else. But we’re doing everything we possibly can to avoid that.”
On top of reduced funding, Bona Vista has been shelling out money to purchase loads of personal protective gear that it hadn’t budgeted for to give to workers providing essential services to clients.
“Those are additional expenses that places like Bona Vista are incurring right now that we didn’t have planned for at a level like this,” Boles said. “We’re always purchasing gloves and gowns and shoe coverings, but we’ve had to maintain a huge supply because of the virus.”
Kokomo Urban Outreach’s Newton said the virus is also making his agency’s food outreach program more expensive to operate. He said they normally use trays and silverware during meals, which can be washed, but now they must buy disposable containers and plastic utensils.
The outreach has also lost around $9,000 in revenue because clients who do yard and house work for donations haven’t been able to because of stay-at-home restrictions.
For Harvesting Capabilities, a Peru nonprofit that provides medical supplies and ramps for those in wheelchairs, the loss in funding has come from the fact it can’t operate its thrift store, which provides most of the money to operate.
Executive Director Carol Biddle said the outreach has been able to sell a few items here and there, but has lost around $6,000 in the last month because of the store’s closure.
She said, fortunately, the charity has enough cash reserves to continue to fully operate it services. But the funding cut means they likely won’t be able to give pay raises this year to their two employees, or purchase much-needed computers like they had planned.
“We’ll continue on,” Biddle said. “It just won’t be as good of a year as it should have been.”
Now, many nonprofits are turning to grants or federal aid to help ease the financial stress caused by the pandemic.
Bona Vista’s Boles said they’re applying for any federal aid for which the nonprofit qualifies. They’ve also received emergency grants from United Way of Howard and Tipton Counties and the Howard County Community Foundation.
Biddle said they’ve applied for a loan from the Miami County Economic Development Authority to offset losses.
Community Foundation’s Aaron said they launched an emergency grant program at the start of the COVID-19 outbreak to help local nonprofits. So far, they’ve awarded just under $50,000 in Howard County.
He said the money is sure to help outreaches stay afloat, but his worry is for the long-term survival of local nonprofits if the pandemic draws on far into the year and brings more closures and restrictions.
“For the most part, nonprofits are hanging in there right now,” Aaron said. “But what concerns me is if this continues on, how long can the smaller nonprofits survive going forward without being able to fundraise?”
Urban Outreach’s Newton said that’s his worry, too, but organizations like his are just going to have to get creative to keep donations coming in so they can continue to offer vital services to the community.
“We have to work differently,” he said. “We have to re-imagine everything. We have to think, ‘How can we raise funds without actually being around people?’”
