KEMPTON — Slamming doors. Unexplainable whistling. Ghostly apparitions. Shifting shadows and a cold brush on the back of the neck when no one is around.
That’s what Cayenne Foutch and Tara Fleming, owners of the Breeze In Pub in Kempton, have come to expect at their restaurant and bar since buying it in 1999.
The two sisters say there’s no denying it. The pub is haunted. One person sensitive to the supernatural told them there are up to 13 spirits in the establishment.
And now, those mysterious encounters and otherworldly sightings can all be yours for $250,000.
The sisters put the small-town pub on the market about three months ago. Fleming, 73, and Foutch, 65, said they’re ready to retire and take it easy after owning the place for the last 23 years.
The sale includes the tables, kitchen appliances, décor, stools and everything else in the establishment, along with a rare permit to sell alcohol at the bar and restaurant as well as packaged carryout liquor.
It also includes adopting the very active, but mostly harmless, spirits who Fleming and Foutch say make themselves known on a very regular basis at the pub, located at 108 W. Railroad St. in one of the oldest buildings in town.
The real estate listing makes it clear what the new owner can expect. The pub is advertised as the “Haunted Bar of Kempton,” and one of the investment highlights in the listing is “Haunted!!!”
Some of the photos of the inside of the bar even have a ghostly apparition superimposed over the image. In a picture of the bathroom, the sheeted figure is sitting on a toilet texting on its phone.
The listing may take a light-hearted tone about the hauntings, but Fleming and Foutch said their paranormal encounters aren’t anything to take lightly. They’re very real and sometimes truly alarming.
Fleming said that on some occasions, she’ll be working in the kitchen when she distinctly hears whistling and sees shadows moving in the bar. When she goes to greet the customer who she thinks just came in, no one is there, but the whistling continues to drift about the room.
“Some nights, it really bothers you,” Fleming said. “You’ve had enough. Basically, when I leave, I tell the spirits, ‘It’s all yours.’”
Foutch said she first had an inkling the pub was haunted right after they bought it and started renovating the building. Tools would go missing, and she and her sister kept feeling something touching their hair and necks.
“We didn’t think too much about it,” Foutch said. “We thought it was cobwebs. It wasn’t.”
What truly convinced her the place was haunted was the night she was working the bar and was hit by the pungent smell of perfume. She asked the smattering of customers if anyone was wearing any. No one was.
“You’d get this ungodly, overpowering smell of perfume, and then it would disappear,” Foutch said.
But it isn’t just the sisters who have experienced unexplainable things. They said customers and patrons have also seen and felt the spirits. Foutch said one girl refuses to step back into the restaurant after she felt a ghost playing with her hair.
One patron said a friend of his from Kempton who died years ago is sometimes seen sitting at the end of the bar waiting for a drink. A photo taken after his death seems to capture in the background what very much looks like a man matching the friend’s description.
“I’ve had a lot of people who say they don’t believe in the spirits, but over the years, they’ve changed their minds,” Foutch said.
Abbie Stancato, the real estate agent hired to sell the pub, said when he first met with Fleming and Foutch, they walked him through the place and told him about the business. It wasn’t until they were nearly complete that they casually mentioned the decades of paranormal activity.
That may have unnerved some agents, but not Stancato. The only thing that surprised him was how matter-of-fact the sisters were about the hauntings.
“I respect that,” Stancato said. “There’s things in life we don’t understand. The only ghost I truly understand is the Holy Ghost. The rest of it is a little beyond my comprehension, but I know this stuff exists in the spiritual world.”
Stancato said he wanted to do his due diligence as an agent, so he began researching whether Indiana code would require him to reveal the property was haunted.
He discovered that Indiana code does define something called “psychologically affected properties.” Those include homes or rental units in which someone died or was the site of a felony or criminal gang. However, realtors don’t have to voluntarily disclose that information, but do have to answer truthfully if directly asked.
Stancato had his answer, but he still didn’t feel right about not telling a potential buyer that the pub was haunted.
“I didn’t want somebody to show up and say, ‘I like this bar,’ and then they freak out because someone tells them, ‘Oh, by the way, the bar is haunted,’” he said.
But rather than take it all too seriously, he decided to use it as a fun-loving selling point.
Stancato said listing the pub as haunted has been a good way to get eyes on a property that otherwise could easily fall through the cracks. After all, the bar is in Kempton, which has a little over 300 residents and isn’t on any major roads.
He said the listing is definitely getting attention for its emphasis on the spooky, but none of that has translated into an offer yet.
That’s something the sisters hope happens soon. Foutch said they’re both ready to sell and move on to retirement. She said she already retired from her other job working as a firefighter and paramedic for the Sheridan Fire Department.
“It’s kind of a bittersweet type thing,” Foutch said. “But it’s time to slow down and enjoy life a little bit. We’re just getting tired.”
Fleming said that if and when the pub does sell, they’re going to miss all the customers who have become like family over the last 23 years. She said on most days, it feels like the hit TV show “Cheers” inside their pub.
On other days, it feels more like an episode of the reality TV show “Ghost Hunters.”
But the sisters say that’s perfectly alright. They both said they’re actually going to miss the spirits and their paranormal antics that have almost become a familiar — albeit supernatural — presence in their lives.
“It’s almost like they’ve become a little over protective,” Foutch said. “I don’t know, but maybe it’s because they’ve know us for so long now.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.