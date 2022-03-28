Eastern second grader Colton Hinkle pies principal Randy Maurer in the face during a birthday celebration on Friday. Maurer turned 50, and the elementary school organized a surprise celebration, including themed-dress up days, a "Happy Birthday" video and fundraiser with the opportunity to throw a pie in Maurer's face.
Eastern Elementary School Principal Randy Maurer took a few pies to the face during a surprise 50th birthday celebration Friday.
The Eastern Elementary Parent Teacher Organization sold 50-cent raffle tickets for the opportunity to pie principal Randy Maurer in the face. One student from each grade was selected. Kindergartener Alayna Karnick went first.
Eastern Elementary School Principal Randy Maurer enjoys one of the few whipped-cream pies he took to the face in celebration of his 50th birthday Friday.
Some of the dozens and dozens of happy birthday wishes to Eastern Elementary Principal Randy Maurer, made by students.
GREENTOWN — Randy Maurer could only shake his head in disbelief as he walked into Eastern Elementary’s gym Friday afternoon.
Teachers, students, the entire school, had pulled it off.
Maurer, the school’s principal who turned 50 on Friday, hadn’t suspected a thing.
“I thought 50 was going to come quietly,” Maurer said. “I was wrong.”
How wrong he was.
The entire elementary school sung Maurer “Happy Birthday,” but that was just the beginning.
Staff set up a projector in the gym for a special video.
Maurer watched as out-of-town friends, family and past colleagues wished him a happy birthday.
Maurer clapped, laughed and smiled as he watched.
His best friend from childhood was on the video, as was the first principal Maurer worked for and students from the first class he taught. There were even some tears when the birth mother of Maurer’s adopted daughter appeared on screen.
“You’re in trouble,” Maurer said as he pointed to his wife seated next to her kindergarten class.
Tami Maurer and Angie Fouch, president of the Eastern Elementary Parent Teacher Organization, were the masterminds of the weeklong birthday celebration and surprise.
Each day last week featured a theme inspired by Maurer.
There was superhero day — Maurer’s favorite superhero is Spiderman — '50s day for turning 50; tie day, as the principal has about as many ties as there are school days in a year; wacky hair day for his lack of hair; and '70s day.
But there was more to the surprise than a few dress-up days and the happy birthday video and assembly.
There was another reason why every kid and teacher were in the gym, and it had to do with the single chair sitting on a tarp in front of everyone.
“Am I getting a haircut?” Maurer asked.
“You wish,” said music teacher Ashton Schimmelpfenning.
The PTO sold 50-cent raffle tickets ahead of Friday. One student from each grade was selected from the raffle to throw a pie in Maurer’s face.
Starting with kindergartener Alayna Karnick, six students pied their principal in the face.
“We’re friends, right?” Maurer said to first grader Amiah Patton before she shoved a whipped-cream pie square into his face.
The student body went wild with each pie.
Third grader Kennedy White was visibly giddy before her opportunity.
“You’re way too excited,” Maurer said.
Some students went with the two-handed pie shove to the face. Others, like second grader Colton Hinkle, used the old one-handed-slap-across-the-face method.
Students raised $887 with the raffle. Proceeds went to a charity or cause of Maurer’s choice. He chose the school’s Buddy Bags program, which sends food home with kids in need.
The plan had been in the works for a couple months. Notices went home to parents and students with the most important instruction: It’s a secret.
“I don’t know how you get 737 kids to keep a secret,” Maurer said. “Only one kid said anything about it, no teacher said anything.”
“I was running around all day trying to avoid him," Schimmelpfenning said.
There were hints something was in the works, but Maurer didn’t think much of them in the moment.
Like when he was working the front desk one day last week and a parent asked about a raffle, or when a kid asked him if he was going to take a pie to the face.
“I feel very accomplished because he knows everything,” Tami Maurer said. “You can’t keep secrets from him at all.”
Students colored Spiderman and happy birthday signs for Maurer. The dozens and dozens of birthday wishes are posted on one of the walls in the elementary school.
“A humbling week,” Maurer said. “I’m not turning 50 quietly.”
