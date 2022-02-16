With the soulful sound of Nat King Cole echoing through the nearby hallway, Mary and Bill Record locked arms and swayed to the music as if they were the only ones in the room.
“She’s a dancer, but I have two left feet,” Bill later told the Tribune, smiling and looking over at his wife.
Monday once again marked the tradition of the Sweetheart Ball at Wellbrooke of Kokomo, a senior living facility on the city’s southwest side.
The celebration — complete with games, food and drinks and a crowning of a Sweetheart Ball King and Queen — was canceled last year due to COVID-19.
So this year, Enrichment Director Jamie Kenyon said, Wellbrooke’s residents were ready to party.
“I wanted it to be a big production this year,” she said. “We’re trying to make everything we do here that way.”
With the pandemic, it’s been a long two years for the facility and its residents, like it’s been for so many in similar shoes across the world.
“For our residents, they went so long without seeing their loved ones and being able to just be together,” Kenyon said. “Our facility is small enough that they’re all friends, and they’ve grown together. For the longest time, they couldn’t see each other because they had to be separated and left to themselves. Even though we as a staff stepped in, it just wasn’t the same.
“So this is for them to just get together and enjoy life again,” she added. “Just because they’re getting up in age doesn’t mean they can’t party. We want them to celebrate life and the feeling of being alive, and something like this is a great way to do it.”
Doris Temme, 76, has been a resident at Wellbrooke for several years, and she was even crowned queen of the Sweethearts Ball a couple years ago.
On Monday, Temme spent several minutes smiling and laughing at the crowd of dancers a few feet away, many of whom were Wellbrooke employees.
“This means a lot,” she told the Tribune, a silver crown resting firmly on her head from the time she was named queen. “We need the uplift. We need to know there is still life out there going on. Going through COVID, it was rather depressing for us, especially those first weeks. Having this, knowing we have this, it’s just something to look forward to.”
Kenyon agreed with Temme, noting that she hopes these celebrations also wash away the public misconceptions that often come with senior living communities.
“This isn’t a place to come die,” she said. “This is a place to come live. Yes, some people come and live out the remainder of their lives here, but we want to make sure that time is fulfilling. … Whether they’re here for two weeks for rehabilitation or the rest of their lives, this is their home. And we want them to feel like it’s just that, their home.”
