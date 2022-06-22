GREENTOWN — There’s only one way a hot summer day should end — with some water balloons and a hose.
That’s how kids capped their day at a Mini 4-H camp Wednesday at the Howard County Fairgrounds.
Mini 4-H is a program for kids in kindergarten through second grade that exposes them to all facets of 4-H. Monthly meetings introduce them to the various projects they can do in 4-H when they’re older.
“It’s for them to meet new friends and learn … before they get to regular 4-H,” said Kerrigan Bartrum, 4-H support staff.
Wednesday’s day camp is an annual tradition where kids spend the day at the fairgrounds. The morning started with a petting zoo featuring animals raised by older 4-Hers, who helped throughout the day.
Eastern Woodland Carvers Club of Converse taught kids how to carve using soap. Time was also spent decorating cookies and doing crafts.
The best part of the day was, of course, the water spray featuring the Greentown Volunteer Fire Department.
Capt. Kevin Breisch and other firefighters brought a tanker engine and turned on the hose.
“You’re all here to learn about firefighting, no spray, right?” he asked as the group sat at his feet.
There wasn’t much response from the kids.
“We’ll forget about learning anything and spray you down,” Breisch said.
This was met with cheers from the eager group.
“Not a care in the world,” said Leslie Alexander, Mini 4-H leader, as kids splashed in the water. “They aren’t worried about anything.”
T.J. Smith, 8, didn’t have to think long when asked what his favorite part of the day was.
“Getting sprayed by the firefighters,” he said.
T.J. said he also enjoyed soap carving.
Three dozen kids from around the county, mostly from Eastern and Northwestern schools, participated in the Mini 4-H camp.
“We have grown every year since I started,” Alexander said.
Most kids who participate in Mini 4-H go on to 4-H, Alexander added. Many have families and siblings involved in 4-H.
Mini 4-H allows kids to try projects, just like 4-H. This includes showing animals; A mini 4-Her can show an animal raised by an older 4-Her.
Monthly meetings have featured beekeepers, insects, wildlife and service projects, such as making dog toys for the Kokomo Humane Society.
The mini program is laid back and meant to encourage kids to try new things. Alexander said kids can try anything and everything.
“It’s to get them to say, ‘Oh, I might be interested in this,’” she said. “There are things any kid can do.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.