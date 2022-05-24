Draped in their blue and red gowns, this year’s graduating seniors at Kokomo High School took one last walk through their elementary schools.
Monday morning saw the return of Kat Walk, an annual tradition for KHS seniors, which hadn’t been held in recent years due to the pandemic.
Groups of seniors traveled to each elementary and middle school within Kokomo School Corporation, as well as Darrough Chapel Head Start.
Started in 2017, Kat Walk is an opportunity for seniors to show younger Kokomo students the light at the end of the tunnel — graduation — and also give thanks to teachers who helped them reached the milestone.
Seniors walk through multiple schools during Kat Walk, but a point is made to ensure they get to walk through the elementary or middle school they attended.
“It was an amazing moment,” said Lyndsi Smith, Pettit Park Elementary School principal. “It was great to see so many familiar faces.”
Kat Walk is extra special for Smith, who grew up in the neighborhood. One senior slipped her a graduation party invite as they walked through the elementary school.
“It’s one of my favorite days of the year,” Smith said.
Kat Walk features not only members of the graduating class, but cheerleaders, the high school drum corps and the school’s mascot, Koko the Kat. Younger students make signs they hold up as the seniors pass by. Seniors usually get to take the signs home.
“It’s heartwarming to see them,” Smith said. “They’re glowing; they’re excited too.”
It’s also a nice moment for the teachers, especially the long-time teachers.
“At the elementary level, you don’t always get to see the growth you worked for,” Smith said.
