RUSSIAVILLE - Niko Gruber spent last weekend with his son playing games, shooting paintball guns and camping out in The Valley, a 60-acre retreat area located about 4 miles west of Kokomo along the Wildcat Creek.
Gruber said it was one of the best weekends of the year, because he got to dedicate three days to doing what he loves best: being a great dad to his son.
“It gives us some quality time so we can connect and have conversations that you can’t have normally,” he said. “It’s all about being intentional about being a dad.”
Gruber isn’t alone. For the last 15 years, thousands of dads from all over the nation have descended on the campground every summer for DADCAMP, a local ministry that aims to help fathers be strong leaders and examples for their kids and families.
But now, that ministry isn’t something just offered at a small retreat area near Russiaville. It’s something fathers are experiencing all around the globe.
In the last five years, DADCAMP has exploded onto the international scene after steadily growing every year. Today, the nonprofit can be found in 11 countries, including Kenya, Uganda, Honduras, Jamaica, Ireland, Ukraine and France. Next year, they plan to establish a camp in Ecuador and Canada.
But no matter where in the world they are, each camp is the same. Dads are encouraged to bond with their kids through unique games and activities. The culmination of every camp is dads writing down the attributes and characteristics they love about their child on a special craft item their kid can keep.
At each session, fathers also bond with the other dads at the camp, who all learn and discuss how to be better parents. The whole experience is led by DADCAMP counselors and staff.
Co-founder Jason Braun said looking back, it’s hard to believe how far DADCAMP has come, considering they had no intention of ever taking the outreach overseas when they started it in 2006.
That first year, they offered just one weekend with enough space for 24 dads, who all attended the church formerly known as Oakbrook.
“At the beginning, we didn’t have much vision beyond trying to build this into something for the families of Oakbrook,” Braun said. “That was the initial intent.”
But what started out as a small, homegrown ministry has now morphed into a standalone nonprofit with full-time staff backed by major donors. In fact, just this year, a local business donated an entire building to the ministry, which is now headquartered at 618 E. Boulevard.
“Every day, we’re asking ‘Is this real? It feels like a dream,’” Braun said. “It’s kind of mind blowing, honestly. It’s not just a local vision anymore. We want to see a world where every family has a great dad.”
HEADING OVERSEAS
The idea to take DADCAMP outside of Russiaville came when the outreach started brainstorming ways to connect dads to their high-school aged kids. They could always establish a weekend at The Valley dedicated to high schoolers, Braun said, but they didn’t want to do that. They wanted to try something different.
“I thought, ‘What is one value that a dad would want to impart to a high school son or daughter that would be meaningful and important?’” Braun said. “We thought if we could help our high schoolers understand that life is not about you, that life is best lived when you serve other people, that would be a win as a dad.”
Instead of another weekend camp, they decided to set up a DADCAMP mission trip to Haiti, where fathers and their kids went to an orphanage and helped with building projects.
Braun said it was an amazing experience, but the next year, they wanted to try something different. That’s when one of the team members suggested setting up a DADCAMP in Haiti as the mission of the trip.
And in 2015, that’s just what they did. Braun and a group of dads headed down with their kids, and put on a week-long DADCAMP for Haitian fathers and their children.
“It went off incredibly well,” Braun said. “We had more people come to that DADCAMP than we did here in Kokomo. The dads in Haiti had never heard about the importance of fatherhood, and they couldn’t get enough of it.”
After the trip, team members started posting about the experience on Facebook. Those posts caught the eyes of people and missionaries in other countries, who started reaching out to see if they would bring DADCAMP to their part of the world.
Soon, Braun and other volunteers were flying to Africa, Europe and Central America to set up DADCAMP experiences for the fathers there. And everywhere they went, he said, their message was enthusiastically accepted.
“Every country where we’ve gone, they’ve asked us to come back,” Braun said. “It hasn’t been a one-and-done experience. They want us to come back and train them and form a team on the ground in their country.”
'THE FATHERHOOD CRISIS'
Braun said the reason the ministry has taken off so quickly around the globe is simple: No matter their race, religion or creed, every dad wants to be a good father to their children.
“We’re from all over the place, but we’re all dads,” he said. “That’s the one thing we have in common. We all love our kids and love our families.”
And spreading the message of strong fatherhood is more important now than ever. Braun said disengaged dads are at the root of many of the world’s social issues, including divorce, addition, crime and suicide. He said one study found that over 80% of those incarcerated have or had an absent or disengaged father.
“If we can solve the fatherhood crisis, we can solve a lot of our other crises,” he said.
But spreading that message is harder in some countries than others.
Braun said in African nations, the idea of an engaged, active father is foreign. Instead, mothers are often seen as the matriarchs who run the household. That leads to dads who see their only role as the breadwinner who works and pays the bills, but nothing else.
When men finally grasp the importance of their role as fathers, it’s life changing – especially for their children, Braun said.
During a recent trip to Kenya, he met a father who said his son wouldn’t part with the craft he made for him listing the attributes that made him special. The man said he found his son clutching it to his chest as he slept, and carried it with him to show all his siblings and friends.
“Kids crave that experience,” Braun said. “That’s why kids love it, and dads love it.”
GROWING AROUND THE GLOBE
Today, DADCAMP is on four continents, but Braun and his team have no intention of stopping there. He said their long-term goal is to be in at least 25 countries, and establish enough camps around the U.S. that no dad is more than five hours away from one.
Braun said their goal next year is to focus on expanding camps around the U.S., and they already have good leads on getting DADCAMPs up and running in Texas and Nebraska. Montana is the only other state where they currently operate a camp.
And in the end, growing the ministry domestically will be the only way to keep growing internationally. That’s because funding from the U.S. camps is what pays for dads to attend the camps in poorer countries, such as Honduras or Guatemala.
Braun said for now, the plan is to establish self-operating camps run by locals in countries in which they are currently located, so staff don’t have to spend so much money traveling. The camp in Haiti is the only one right now fully organized and operated by natives.
The nonprofit is also working to build up a solid base of core volunteers and donors called the “DADCAMP Army” to ensure the longevity and financial stability of the organization.
But if history is any guide, the ministry is sure to continue rapidly expanding. Braun said that’s because their message will always be relevant and needed, whether it’s in Kokomo or Kenya.
“We always need our dads,” he said. “There are billions of dads in this world, so it’s a kind of a never-ending cause.”
