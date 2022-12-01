Rochester resident Melody Smith had been actively looking for a dog to bring home for almost a year.
Her previous dog had passed away, but Smith said she knew she still had room in her heart to adopt another furry companion.
Meanwhile, an hour south, an approximately 7-year-old Labrador/terrier mix named Mo was in the fight of his life.
Found near the Howard County and Tipton County line, Mo was dehydrated, anemic and could barely stand.
He also had both a massive skin and eye infection when Pals for Paws founder and president Mary Rouse first met him.
Pals for Paws, which has been in business for over 20 years, is an all-volunteer local animal rescue group with the mission of educating the public of the pet overpopulation while also rescuing and rehoming animals that are in need.
The organization also pays for a rescue animal’s medical bills through the help of donations, along with ensuring they are spayed or neutered before they are allowed to be fully adopted.
And since its early days, Pals for Paws has already found homes for over 25,000 dogs, Rouse said.
In Mo’s case, Rouse brought the dog back to her home and began the process of nursing him back to health.
And then, in hopes of finding a foster family and an eventual adoptive family, Rouse put some photos on the organization’s Facebook page.
Many people saw those photos too, including Smith.
“I first saw his eyes,” Smith said. “… Then I saw the rest of him, and I said, ‘Oh, that poor baby.’ But the first thing I saw were his eyes. They were just so sad and defeated. … His condition was just so bad. He was just so stark white. When I say that, I mean everything was. His skin was stark white. His toenails were stark white. The pads of his feet were stark white. He had no pigment to him whatsoever.”
But as soon as Smith saw Mo in Rouse’s pictures, she said she also knew she was meant to be his owner.
So, after contacting Rouse, Smith said she found herself driving down to Tipton County last month to meet the dog in person.
“He was very receptive of me,” Smith recalled. “I was so very happy about that. And then we just brought him home.”
That was a little more than three weeks ago now.
Smith is currently fostering Mo until he is medically cleared to officially be adopted.
But make no mistake about it, she laughed, he’s part of the Smith family for good.
“People have said that he’s lucky I opened my heart to him to live in my house, but I’m happy he opened his heart to let me in,” Smith said. “… He’s just the most loving soul. … Like I said, when I saw him, I knew that he was mine. I knew he belonged with me.”
And while Mo has already improved, Smith said he still has a bit of a journey ahead of him.
“When I first brought him home, he was so out of it,” she said. “He didn’t care what happened around him. He had no interest in his surroundings. But then about three days later, I came home, and he lifted his head. That was the first time he lifted his head to acknowledge that I was around. So I got excited about that.
“… And now, he gets up and greets me and wags his tail,” Smith added. “He’s a lot stronger than he was, but he’s still pretty weak. I have other animals, horses, and he (Mo) just started going out to the barn with me. He’s learning my barn routine so he can be my chore dog with me. … I’m just so excited now that he’s going to be here with us forever.”
But for every victory story like Mo’s, there are lots of heartbreaking ones too.
That’s why animal rescue is so important, Rouse said, because it’s all too often a race against time.
“These animals deserve the best because they’re worth it,” she said. “It’s the right thing for us to do. It makes us better people, a better community. I truly enjoy what I do. It’s heartbreaking some days, and some other days I lose a lot of hope in humanity.
“But on the brighter side, then you get a story like Mo’s,” Rouse continued. “He found a forever home, a forever family, and they’re going to love and cherish him. His life’s forever changed now because of that.”
