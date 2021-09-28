Kokomo’s Abundant Life Church is undergoing a multimillion dollar expansion in the form of a brand new church building.
The church is working to move its operations across the street of their current building, located at 1025 County Road E. 400 South, by Christmas next year.
The church received approval Monday from the Kokomo City Council regarding a rezoning request of agriculture to institutional use for 23 acres located just west of the church’s current building that Abudant Life Church purchased last year. Further governmental approvals, including development plan and drainage related issues, will be needed.
The new church building will be approximately 68,000 square feet, have 700 parking spaces and will have a large auditorium able to hold up to 1,200 people.
The expansion is needed because of the church’s growing congregation, according to Adam DeHart, project manager for Carmel-based engineering firm Keeler-Webb associates, and will be a $10 million to $15 million investment.
Currently, the church holds five separate service times on the weekends to accommodate everyone who wants to attend. The new, larger building would help achieve that and allow more space for the church’s various community events, which can draw thousands.
“They are literally standing-room only at times, which causes problems for everyone concerned,” DeHart said.
According to drawings provided by the church, the new building will have two access points — one from County Road 400 South (also known as Indiana 26) and County Road 100.
Both DeHart and Charlie Riley, senior pastor at Abundant Life Church, said much thought was put into getting in and out of the new church building.
Currently, traffic tends to be congested on County Road 400 South near service times as cars come and go.
The new property is designed in a way that traffic on County Road 400 South will have to travel several hundred feet off the main road and onto the church’s private road in order to park or drop off or pick up passengers. That will also allow Emergency Management Agency employees the ability to direct traffic on the private road and not on the busy state road, Riley said.
“One of the reasons why we felt we needed to change something was we gotta get the cars off of state road 26 and into the parking lot,” Riley said to the city plan commission earlier this month. “What we have now is adding to the problem. This will fix the problem so that traffic can flow better. We live in the community. We want it to be good for everybody.”
Abundant Life Church started in 2002 in Kokomo. Nearly 20 years later, the church has moved its location three times to accommodate its expanding congregation, according to the church’s website. This most recent move will be the fourth.
The church opened a second location in Peru in 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.