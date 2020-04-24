A Kokomo man arrested in an August 2018 hit-and-run that left a 10-year-old girl dead was released from jail recently amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Joshua Tyler Cochran, 22, bonded out of jail earlier this month following a bond reduction hearing in Howard County Superior 2.
Cochran’s bond had initially been set at $50,000 with no 10%, but an order signed by Judge Brant Parry on April 13 reduced that amount to $15,000, with 10% allowed.
In the order, Parry cited Cochran’s lack of prior criminal history and his record of attending pretrial conferences as part of his decision to accept a reduced bond, as well as the Supreme Court of Indiana’s advisement that “low risk individuals should be allowed to bond from jail, and alternate conditions of bond should be imposed” due to COVID-19.
Cochran will continue his sentence on in-home detention though Howard County Community Corrections, the order notes.
On Aug. 9, 2018, police say that Cochran was driving his vehicle in the 800 block of East Alto Road, when he struck 10-year-old Renay Jenkins, who was walking near the roadway. Jenkins later died from her injuries at Riley Hospital for Children.
Upon investigation into the incident, police discovered marijuana in Cochran’s backpack, and the man also admitted to smoking it before the incident, police reports stated at the time.
Cochran was arrested on charges of leaving the scene of an accident, a Level 3 felony, causing death when operating a motor vehicle with a schedule 1 or 2 controlled substance in the blood and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, both Level 5 felonies, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
He is due back in court at 9 a.m. July 21 in Howard Superior 2.
