People struggling with mental health and addiction will soon have a new resource for recovery.
The Kokomo-Howard County Public Library and Turning Point System of Care have partnered up. A Turning Point rapid access navigator will be at the KHCPL Main Branch, 220 N. Union St., to connect people with resources like peer recovery coaches, intensive outpatient addiction programs, a detox unit and more.
The navigator’s services will be free and confidential.
In a press release sent by the library, Brian Robinson, a rapid access navigator with Turning Point, said he can also help people secure food stamps, insurance and housing resources.
People visiting the Turning Point rapid access navigators are encouraged to bring a photo ID and their birth certificate. However, people don’t need those items to speak with a navigator. Additionally, the navigators will be able to help people access those forms of identification if needed.
Turning Point will be available in the quiet study room 2 on the second floor of KHCPL Main from noon to 5 p.m. Thursday on Sept. 21, Oct. 5 and 19, and Nov. 2 and 16.
Appointments are not necessary, and the resource is open to anyone.
For more information, call either the library at 765-457-3242 or Turning Point at 765-860-8365.
Turning Point’s collaboration with the library is meant to serve as a starting point for people seeking help. Help with transportation will be available if needed.
Turning Point’s office is at 1234 N. Courtland Ave. and is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The collaboration with the library comes nearly a year after Turning Point installed naloxone vending machines at KHCPL Main.
The organization installed the vending machine, which distributes free doses of naloxone nasal spray (better known as Narcan) on Dec. 15, 2022. The nasal spray reverses the effects of opioid overdose.
It was the first naloxone vending machine to be installed in a public Indiana library.
Between the vending machine and boxes Turning Point has installed across the county, the organization distributes an average of 650 naloxone doses a month.
