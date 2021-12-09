“My final day, wow.”
Bill Overstreet leaned against the front desk at Affordable Chiropractic on Wednesday afternoon. His final patient had left just minutes earlier.
“It was different than yesterday,” he said. “It’s actually hitting me today.”
Affordable Chiropractic closed up shop on Wednesday. Overstreet has decided to retire after 40 years in the chiropractic profession.
The Affordable Chiropractic office opened at its current location on Center Road in 2010. But local residents might remember Overstreet from the 10 years he spent in Tipton, or his short stints in Galveston and Cicero.
He might have even been your substitute teacher at Taylor or Kokomo.
Overstreet has practiced chiropractic care in the area since 1982. Originally from Huntington, West Virginia, Overstreet came to Kokomo after graduating college. He borrowed $500 from his dad and told him he’d return and pay him back once he found a job.
The first few years didn’t pay all that well. Overstreet still recalls sleeping on the floor, his bean bag chair and old black-and-white television.
Eventually, Overstreet would have multiple locations of his business and saw upwards of 100 patients a day for the better part of 16 years.
Retirement has been a serious consideration for the past couple months. Some people know when it’s time. Overstreet is one of them.
“I’ve loved helping people all these years, but I can tell my body is breaking down,” he said. “In my mind, I’m still 22 or 23, but my body says 63.”
“He huffs and puffs more than what he used to,” said his wife, Janet.
Janet is who would take your name and pull your file at Affordable Chiropractic. The two met each other through his work.
“She thought I winked at her,” Overstreet said. “I don’t know about that.”
He might have winked at all the girls, back in the day.
Janet actually asked him out, but he couldn’t go, said his mom was in town visiting. She assumed it was a polite decline.
“I’m not going back to that office again,” Janet thought.
Not long after, Janet and her mom were sitting outside during a garage sale when a flower truck rolled up. They had flowers for her, from Overstreet.
They had their first date soon after.
As Janet packed away patient files, her husband stared out the front window, reflecting, trying to put into words the end of an era and the beginning of a new one.
“I feel relieved,” he said. “How do you explain relieved?”
“It’s like a breath of fresh air,” Janet replied, not missing a beat.
The two have their sights set on Florida. They’ll move in the next few weeks. They have family there.
Overstreet said he wants to get himself a basketball and have some fun with his wife while they still can.
“I think we want to enjoy ourselves for a while,” he said. “I want to go fishing.”
Patient files from Affordable Chiropractic are with Colten Lorenz, of Kokomo Chiropractic, at 824 Belvedere Drive. Patients of Overstreet can call Kokomo Chiropractic at 765-457-2273 beginning Monday for their files. They should mention Overstreet or Affordable Chiropractic.
