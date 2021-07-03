Jace Kanable, 7, reacts as a Harrison Township fire engine passes by him during the Haynes Apperson Festival parade in downtown Kokomo on Saturday afternoon.
Decked out in patriotic gear, Klaus Freeman, left, and his parents, Ryan and Erica Freeman, watch the Haynes Apperson Festival parade.
Norah Havens, 8, left, watches as the Kokomo Park Band passes by during the Haynes Apperson Festival parade.
Jennifer and Craig Simmons said it was tough last year when the Haynes Apperson Festival parade canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But that made it's grand return Saturday that much sweeter.
"It's so beautiful, being out here and seeing people smiling and having a good time," Jennifer Simmons said. "It's so great to see, because we really missed it last year."
That excitement radiated from the throngs of people who lined the parade route Saturday to celebrate the festival and watch as fire trucks, bands, go-carts, classic cars and dozens of other participants made their way through the downtown for about an hour.
Parade Chair Melissa Faurote said she wasn't sure how many people would sign up to participate this year, since it was canceled last year.
"We were worried if we were going to have participants this time around," she said. "It ended up being lots of participants."
In fact, the parade had 72 entries this year, which is the most she's ever seen since she took on the job six years ago. The last parade in 2019 had 60 participants.
"I think people were just excited to get out and go outside on a perfect day," Faurote said.
Foster Park was packed for the Three Dog Night concert during the final day of the Haynes Apperson Festival on Saturday, July 3, 2021.
A fireworks show closes out the Haynes Apperson Festival in Foster Park on Saturday, July 3, 2021.
Three Dog Night performs during the Haynes Apperson Festival in Foster Park on Saturday, July 3, 2021.
Sisters from left: Marissa Lamartz, 15, Emma Lamartz, 11, and Madalyn Lamartz, 10, ride the Sizzler during the Haynes Apperson Festival in Foster Park on Saturday, July 3, 2021.
The crowd cheers for Three Dog Night during the Haynes Apperson Festival in Foster Park on Saturday, July 3, 2021.
People watch fireworks from Foster Park's skate park during the Haynes Apperson Festival on Saturday, July 3, 2021.
Three Dog Night performs during the Haynes Apperson Festival in Foster Park on Saturday, July 3, 2021.
Haynes Apperson Festival in Foster Park on Saturday, July 3, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Haynes Apperson Festival in Foster Park on Saturday, July 3, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Haynes Apperson Festival in Foster Park on Saturday, July 3, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Haynes Apperson Festival in Foster Park on Saturday, July 3, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Haynes Apperson Festival in Foster Park on Saturday, July 3, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Haynes Apperson Festival in Foster Park on Saturday, July 3, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Haynes Apperson Festival in Foster Park on Saturday, July 3, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Haynes Apperson Festival in Foster Park on Saturday, July 3, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Haynes Apperson Festival in Foster Park on Saturday, July 3, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Haynes Apperson Festival in Foster Park on Saturday, July 3, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Haynes Apperson Festival in Foster Park on Saturday, July 3, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Haynes Apperson Festival in Foster Park on Saturday, July 3, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Haynes Apperson Festival in Foster Park on Saturday, July 3, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Haynes Apperson Festival in Foster Park on Saturday, July 3, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Haynes Apperson Festival in Foster Park on Saturday, July 3, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Haynes Apperson Festival in Foster Park on Saturday, July 3, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Haynes Apperson Festival in Foster Park on Saturday, July 3, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Haynes Apperson Festival in Foster Park on Saturday, July 3, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Haynes Apperson Festival in Foster Park on Saturday, July 3, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Haynes Apperson Festival in Foster Park on Saturday, July 3, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Haynes Apperson Festival in Foster Park on Saturday, July 3, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Haynes Apperson Festival in Foster Park on Saturday, July 3, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Haynes Apperson Festival in Foster Park on Saturday, July 3, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Haynes Apperson Festival in Foster Park on Saturday, July 3, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Haynes Apperson Festival in Foster Park on Saturday, July 3, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Haynes Apperson Festival in Foster Park on Saturday, July 3, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Haynes Apperson Festival in Foster Park on Saturday, July 3, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Haynes Apperson Festival in Foster Park on Saturday, July 3, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Haynes Apperson Festival in Foster Park on Saturday, July 3, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Haynes Apperson Festival in Foster Park on Saturday, July 3, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Haynes Apperson Festival in Foster Park on Saturday, July 3, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Haynes Apperson Festival in Foster Park on Saturday, July 3, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Haynes Apperson Festival in Foster Park on Saturday, July 3, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Haynes Apperson Festival in Foster Park on Saturday, July 3, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Haynes Apperson Festival in Foster Park on Saturday, July 3, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Haynes Apperson Festival in Foster Park on Saturday, July 3, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Haynes Apperson Festival in Foster Park on Saturday, July 3, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Haynes Apperson Festival in Foster Park on Saturday, July 3, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Haynes Apperson Festival in Foster Park on Saturday, July 3, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The crowd cheers as parade marshals, the community's frontline workers, lead the Haynes Apperson Festival parade in downtown Kokomo on Saturday afternoon.
Parade-goers wave and cheer as the the Kasey tournament champions, King's Heating, pass by in the Haynes Apperson Festival parade.
Childhood cancer survivor Spencer Daugherty waves to the crowd as he peers over the top of an Indy pace car during the Haynes Apperson Festival parade.
Haynes Apperson parade in downtown Kokomo on Saturday afternoon, July 3, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Haynes Apperson parade in downtown Kokomo on Saturday afternoon, July 3, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Haynes Apperson parade in downtown Kokomo on Saturday afternoon, July 3, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Haynes Apperson parade in downtown Kokomo on Saturday afternoon, July 3, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Haynes Apperson parade in downtown Kokomo on Saturday afternoon, July 3, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Haynes Apperson parade in downtown Kokomo on Saturday afternoon, July 3, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Haynes Apperson parade in downtown Kokomo on Saturday afternoon, July 3, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Haynes Apperson parade in downtown Kokomo on Saturday afternoon, July 3, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Haynes Apperson parade in downtown Kokomo on Saturday afternoon, July 3, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Haynes Apperson parade in downtown Kokomo on Saturday afternoon, July 3, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Haynes Apperson parade in downtown Kokomo on Saturday afternoon, July 3, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Haynes Apperson parade in downtown Kokomo on Saturday afternoon, July 3, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Haynes Apperson parade in downtown Kokomo on Saturday afternoon, July 3, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Haynes Apperson parade in downtown Kokomo on Saturday afternoon, July 3, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Haynes Apperson parade in downtown Kokomo on Saturday afternoon, July 3, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Haynes Apperson parade in downtown Kokomo on Saturday afternoon, July 3, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Haynes Apperson parade in downtown Kokomo on Saturday afternoon, July 3, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Haynes Apperson parade in downtown Kokomo on Saturday afternoon, July 3, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Foster Park was packed for the Three Dog Night concert during the final day of the Haynes Apperson Festival on Saturday, July 3, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
A fireworks show closes out the Haynes Apperson Festival in Foster Park on Saturday, July 3, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Three Dog Night performs during the Haynes Apperson Festival in Foster Park on Saturday, July 3, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Sisters from left: Marissa Lamartz, 15, Emma Lamartz, 11, and Madalyn Lamartz, 10, ride the Sizzler during the Haynes Apperson Festival in Foster Park on Saturday, July 3, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The crowd cheers for Three Dog Night during the Haynes Apperson Festival in Foster Park on Saturday, July 3, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
People watch fireworks from Foster Park's skate park during the Haynes Apperson Festival on Saturday, July 3, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Three Dog Night performs during the Haynes Apperson Festival in Foster Park on Saturday, July 3, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Haynes Apperson Festival in Foster Park on Saturday, July 3, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Haynes Apperson Festival in Foster Park on Saturday, July 3, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Haynes Apperson Festival in Foster Park on Saturday, July 3, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Haynes Apperson Festival in Foster Park on Saturday, July 3, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Haynes Apperson Festival in Foster Park on Saturday, July 3, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Haynes Apperson Festival in Foster Park on Saturday, July 3, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Haynes Apperson Festival in Foster Park on Saturday, July 3, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Haynes Apperson Festival in Foster Park on Saturday, July 3, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Haynes Apperson Festival in Foster Park on Saturday, July 3, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Haynes Apperson Festival in Foster Park on Saturday, July 3, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Haynes Apperson Festival in Foster Park on Saturday, July 3, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Haynes Apperson Festival in Foster Park on Saturday, July 3, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Haynes Apperson Festival in Foster Park on Saturday, July 3, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Haynes Apperson Festival in Foster Park on Saturday, July 3, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Haynes Apperson Festival in Foster Park on Saturday, July 3, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Haynes Apperson Festival in Foster Park on Saturday, July 3, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Haynes Apperson Festival in Foster Park on Saturday, July 3, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Haynes Apperson Festival in Foster Park on Saturday, July 3, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Haynes Apperson Festival in Foster Park on Saturday, July 3, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Haynes Apperson Festival in Foster Park on Saturday, July 3, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Haynes Apperson Festival in Foster Park on Saturday, July 3, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Haynes Apperson Festival in Foster Park on Saturday, July 3, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Haynes Apperson Festival in Foster Park on Saturday, July 3, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Haynes Apperson Festival in Foster Park on Saturday, July 3, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Haynes Apperson Festival in Foster Park on Saturday, July 3, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Haynes Apperson Festival in Foster Park on Saturday, July 3, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Haynes Apperson Festival in Foster Park on Saturday, July 3, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Haynes Apperson Festival in Foster Park on Saturday, July 3, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Haynes Apperson Festival in Foster Park on Saturday, July 3, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Haynes Apperson Festival in Foster Park on Saturday, July 3, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Haynes Apperson Festival in Foster Park on Saturday, July 3, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Haynes Apperson Festival in Foster Park on Saturday, July 3, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Haynes Apperson Festival in Foster Park on Saturday, July 3, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Haynes Apperson Festival in Foster Park on Saturday, July 3, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Haynes Apperson Festival in Foster Park on Saturday, July 3, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Haynes Apperson Festival in Foster Park on Saturday, July 3, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Haynes Apperson Festival in Foster Park on Saturday, July 3, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Haynes Apperson Festival in Foster Park on Saturday, July 3, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Haynes Apperson Festival in Foster Park on Saturday, July 3, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The crowd cheers as parade marshals, the community's frontline workers, lead the Haynes Apperson Festival parade in downtown Kokomo on Saturday afternoon.
Parade-goers wave and cheer as the the Kasey tournament champions, King's Heating, pass by in the Haynes Apperson Festival parade.
Childhood cancer survivor Spencer Daugherty waves to the crowd as he peers over the top of an Indy pace car during the Haynes Apperson Festival parade.
Haynes Apperson parade in downtown Kokomo on Saturday afternoon, July 3, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Haynes Apperson parade in downtown Kokomo on Saturday afternoon, July 3, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Haynes Apperson parade in downtown Kokomo on Saturday afternoon, July 3, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Haynes Apperson parade in downtown Kokomo on Saturday afternoon, July 3, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Haynes Apperson parade in downtown Kokomo on Saturday afternoon, July 3, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Haynes Apperson parade in downtown Kokomo on Saturday afternoon, July 3, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Haynes Apperson parade in downtown Kokomo on Saturday afternoon, July 3, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Haynes Apperson parade in downtown Kokomo on Saturday afternoon, July 3, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Haynes Apperson parade in downtown Kokomo on Saturday afternoon, July 3, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Haynes Apperson parade in downtown Kokomo on Saturday afternoon, July 3, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Haynes Apperson parade in downtown Kokomo on Saturday afternoon, July 3, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Haynes Apperson parade in downtown Kokomo on Saturday afternoon, July 3, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Haynes Apperson parade in downtown Kokomo on Saturday afternoon, July 3, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Haynes Apperson parade in downtown Kokomo on Saturday afternoon, July 3, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Haynes Apperson parade in downtown Kokomo on Saturday afternoon, July 3, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Haynes Apperson parade in downtown Kokomo on Saturday afternoon, July 3, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Haynes Apperson parade in downtown Kokomo on Saturday afternoon, July 3, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Haynes Apperson parade in downtown Kokomo on Saturday afternoon, July 3, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The parade kicked off with the thunderous sound of more than a dozen motorcycles revving up in front of the courthouse before an honor guard presented the colors, followed by a rendition of the Star Spangled Banner.
Just as the song ended, a World-War-II era T-6 Texan fighter plane flew just overhead down Main Street to officially kick of the parade.
"Perfect timing!" shouted County Commissioner Paul Wyman, who emceed the event. "We nailed it!"
Wyman said the parade and festival has been going since 1976, when it was started by the local Pioneer Auto Club to celebrate the city's automotive heritage.
That heritage was front and center Saturday as dozens of restored and historic cars made their way through the parade route, including a 1921 Haynes automobile. Other cars included a 1963 Cadillac, a yellow 1966 Chevrolet Corvette and a 1957 Studebaker President. That was followed later by six iconic Model-T and Model-A Fords.
Wyman told the crowd the immaculately restored cars all celebrate Kokomo's automotive history, but the parade and festival have come to celebrate more than that.
"We also celebrate all that's great about our community, and certainly we have a lot to celebrate over the past year," he said. "That's what we're doing this weekend. We're going to be celebrating."
But the highlight of the event were the dozens of frontline workers who marched as this year's parade marshals as tribute to their work during the pandemic.
Local nurses, doctors, teachers, non-profit volunteers and others received enthusiastic cheers as they passed by the Howard County Courthouse and the main stage.
"Everybody give them a big round of applause!" Wyman shouted. "They took care of us during the pandemic. Thank you, frontline workers. You guys are unbelievable. You deserve every bit of this recognition."
The frontline workers may have been the stars of the parade, but for 10-year-old Zahir Williams, his favorite person there was Spencer Daugherty, a Wallace Elementary School student and cancer survivor.
Daugherty rode in an Indy 500 pace car and waved at the crowd. Williams waved back.
"He's my best friend," Williams said. "We go to the same school."
Wyman also encouraged Daugherty as he rode past the main stage.
"He's beating cancer," Wyman said. "Keep up that good fight, my man."
The parade ended with a salute to the armed forces, with veterans marching from groups such as the Daughters of the American Revolution, VFW Post 1152, the Howard County Veterans Memorial Foundation and Jackson Street Commons, which provides housing to homeless vets.
The crowd roared and cheered as the veterans passed by, bringing an enthusiastic end to the event.
Faurote said the parade and festival have always been a great way to celebrate the city. But for her, it's also a great way celebrate the Fourth of July, and it all it represents.
"I really like the organized chaos of it all," she said. "I like the busyness and excitement and the Fourth of July. It's just a great weekend."
After the parade, the weekend continued with a car show at Foster Park, where a Ford Gran Torino just like the one in the TV show "Starsky and Hutch" won a top award.
That was followed by live music throughout the evening, culminating with a 90-minute performance by Three Dog Night. People packed shoulder-to-shoulder into the park to watch the 1970s-era band play hits songs like "Joy to the World" and "Shambala."
The festival came to a close with a massive fireworks display over the park, ending the three-day festival with a literal bang.
