To those who knew Kokomo resident Judy Gaskin-Payne, her adoration for her 10-year-old dog, Marley, was pretty evident.
The two were inseparable.
But on Dec. 21, 2021, Gaskin-Payne dropped Marley off for a boarding session at Always About Pets, a local animal grooming business just off Dixon Road, because she was heading to Florida for the holidays.
And then the woman never came back.
Later that same evening, Gaskin-Payne was killed in a house fire that swept through her southeast side residence, leaving Marley without a mama for the first time in years.
Days turned into weeks.
Weeks eventually turned into months.
Always About Pets co-owners Charity and Hope Hotsinpiller, who learned about Gaskin-Payne’s death a few days after the fire occurred, continued to keep Marley inside their facility and under their care.
Hope even began taking Marley home with her so the dog could escape the continual kennel life.
The sisters then began a campaign in an effort to find Marley a second home.
They took to social media first, and the Tribune got involved in the process.
There were a few takers, Hope noted, but none of them seemed to work out in the end.
But then in walked Shaniece Grayer, Gaskin-Payne’s niece, who visited with Marley back in March when the woman came to Kokomo for her aunt’s funeral services.
Before Gaskin-Payne and Marley moved to Indiana a few years back, the pair actually lived with family up in Michigan, so Grayer had visited with the dog numerous times up there.
That was a different time though, Grayer noted, and she was still nervous about how Marley would react to her presence as she walked back to the kennel area at Always About Pets.
But as Grayer approached Marley, the dog began to jump up in its cage and lick Grayer’s fingers.
And the rest, as they say, is history.
“She’s such a family dog,” Grayer told the Tribune during a phone interview last month from her home near Detroit. “She’s sweet and playful and interacts well with dogs. Tons of personality too. I feel like her personality shines through her eyes and her ears. I call her my baby girl.”
Marley has been living with Grayer now for around three months, and Grayer joked that Marley’s a pretty “chill” dog.
“She definitely loves being outside,” she said. “There’s a dog next door that she’ll kind of run up and down the fence with, and I have a dog run that she loves. I feel like when she’s back there, she’s on some kind of excursion or something, all hopping around everywhere. … She’s even got her own, I call it the ‘Marley supply table,’ with her treats and leash and things. … She loves treats. She’ll walk to the table, look at me, look at the table, look at me. She’s like, ‘Come on now, give me a treat.’”
And though Grayer said she understands in a perfect world that Marley would still be living at home in Kokomo with Gaskin-Payne, she said she also hopes that her aunt would be proud of the decision to keep Marley in the family.
“I think in a way, this is honoring her (Gaskin-Payne),” Grayer said. “I know how much Marley meant to her. Marley was definitely her heart and joy, besides her boys. So, I definitely know she’d appreciate the fact that Marley is well taken care of, that there is still that connection there.
“Marley’s in good hands,” Grayer added. “She’s loved. She’s fed. She’s played with. She’s walked. … I guess I don’t even think of it (taking Marley home) as a big deal really because I was just happy and willing to do it. … It was just second nature. I’m a dog lover. I’ve always had dogs my entire life, so it just was a natural fit.”
Grayer also took a few moments in her interview to specifically thank the Hotsinpillers for their generosity during the time that Marley was in their care.
“I can’t thank them enough for showing (Marley) that love in between,” Grayer said. “That was really hard I’m sure with all the other dogs they had to take care of too. And then on top of that, you’re now dealing with a dog that’s sad and grieving and confused because her mother didn’t come back. So the fact that they took on that extra responsibility, that says a lot.”
The feeling appears to be mutual too, as Hope — who was actually considering permanently keeping Marley — admitted she’s excited to see that Marley has found another loving home.
“When (Grayer) came here, Marley was so excited,” Hope said. “I have never seen her that excited. So I’m just thrilled for her. I was a little leery about (Marley) going anywhere else because I was getting a little attached to her, but after seeing the way she reacted toward Shaniece and the rest of the family, I knew they belonged together. That was it. She was home.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.