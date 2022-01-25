Agape Garden Montessori School, which taught hundreds and possibly over 1,000 students during the past 17 years, has permanently closed after its founder died last month from cancer.
Edna Smith opened the school in 2005 using the Montessori method, which was created in the early 1900s and focuses on self-directed activity, hands-on learning and collaborative play to help children guide their education.
In that time, Smith grew her school into the largest Montessori facility in Kokomo, teaching hundreds of kids inside the classrooms located at 804 S. Purdum St.
Smith’s daughter, Heather Schimelpfennig, said her mother moved to Kokomo in the early 1990s to take her first job teaching at a Montessori school just months after being certified in the method.
After that school disbanded, she opened a classroom through Grace United Methodist Church and then eventually decided to found her own school in 2005 teaching kindergarten through fifth grade.
After starting Agape Garden, Smith never paid herself any income, but looked at the school as a ministry to offer education to children who couldn’t get it anywhere else.
“She paid her workers and assistants, but she never took a dime of income,” Schimelpfennig said. “That wasn’t always the best business decision to make, but she didn’t think of it as a money maker. She thought of it as a ministry.”
During the pandemic, the school struggled to stay open due to dwindling finances, but Smith kept the classroom open by paying for snacks and supplies herself rather than pull from the school’s finances.
Schimelpfenning said her mother was diagnosed with stage one pancreatic cancer in 2015 and then with breast cancer in 2020, but she continued teaching almost up until her death on Dec. 1.
“She would not stop teaching for those kids,” she said. “ ... We know if we ever had her in a place where she had to give up teaching and being there for those kids, that probably would have killed her.”
Schimelpfenning said her mother was likely the longest-serving Montessori educator in Kokomo, and her love of the method and how it helped children was evident in the classroom.
“I’ve probably never met anyone who was as in tune with what a child is thinking and what their needs are than my mother,” she said. “She was just so good at conversing with them and providing the right redirection when they needed it.”
The school is auctioning off all its furniture, items and supplies this week. Schimelpfenning said they hope all of it will go to places that can continue spreading the kind of love her mother had for children.
“I think many, many children and the adults today who she taught certainly felt her impact,” Schimelpfenning said. “She loved Kokomo, and she loved the people of this community.”
