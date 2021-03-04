Ainsley’s Angels will be holding a 48-hour fundraiser this weekend. Angel Runner Shannon Spencer and others will run four miles every four hours during the two-day stint.
The event will raise money for new Axiom Conversion chairs for the athlete riders in races and triathlons. These chairs are important because they can carry larger riders.
The event will be Friday and Saturday at F.I.T. Kokomo, 1308 Home Ave. Merchandise will be available for purchase 6-8 p.m. Friday, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Donations in cash, card, Venmo and PayPal are accepted:
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AAinIndiana
- Paypal: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=WJBNM5KRKZ7P2
- Venmo: #aisnleys-angels
