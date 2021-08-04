BUNKER HILL — An Air Force survey team wrapped up a fact-finding mission last week at Grissom Air Reserve Base to determine if the military installation would be home to the nation’s newest refueling planes.
In May, the Air Force identified Grissom as one of six reserve bases it was considering for a fleet of a dozen KC-46A Pegasus aerial refueling and transport aircraft.
The new planes are larger and more efficient and carry 212,300 pounds of fuel. They would replace the older KC-135 Stratotankers, which were first purchased by the Air Force in 1954.
The new aircraft would also bring around 75 active-duty airmen to the base, marking the first active-duty Air Force unit at the installation since it realigned as a reserve base in 1994.
The survey team completing the fact-finding mission last week consisted of members from Air Force Reserve Command and Air Mobility Command. The team toured facilities and the entire airfield, including its runways and taxiways, in order to determine the base’s suitability for the new KC-46 mission.
Steven Miner, chief of program execution for the reserve command, said they were looking at the base’s existing infrastructure and any potential modifications or new construction that would be required to house the new planes.
The site survey team also looked at the local communities to see if they could support the active-duty squadron that would come with the KC-46 unit.
To that end, the Miami County Economic Development Authority compiled extensive data on the surrounding communities to show how they could support and promote the squadron, as well as getting local and state government units to pass resolutions in support of Grissom.
MCEDA Executive Director Jim Tidd said in a previous interview that his organization brought on a professional consulting firm to help in its campaign, which also includes working with the area’s chambers of commerce.
Grissom Commander Col. Thom Pemberton said the base worked closely with MCEDA and other local partners to provide information about the community that “allowed us to put our best foot forward.”
“I think after the survey team left, the answer to ‘can the community support an active component’ is absolutely yes,” he said in a release.
After the fact-finding mission was over at Grissom, Miner said, “Grissom emptied the tank in preparation for the KC-46 site survey.”
The Air Force’s final decision on which base will receive the new unit is scheduled to be made sometime this fall.
Tidd said Grissom competed for the new aircraft three years ago during the first rounds of site selections, and the base came in second place. Now, he’s hoping to land the planes and squadron this time around.
“It’s going to be a highly competitive process, so even though we came in second last time, we’re not just sitting back and thinking it’s a given, because it’s allowed other communities three years to make them more competitive,” he said.
The five other reserve bases vying for the new tankers are Beale AFB and March Air Reserve Base, California; Niagara Falls ARB, New York; Tinker AFB, Oklahoma; and Joint Base Andrews, Maryland.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski in June met with the commander of the Air Force Reserve to make the case for bringing a fleet of the military’s newest refueling aircraft to Grissom Air Reserve Base.
The Air Force has already selected four other bases that will serve as main operating centers for the aircraft.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.