A visible haze hung around Kokomo on Tuesday as smoke from Canadian wildfires decreased air quality throughout the Midwest to unhealthy levels.
The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) issued an Air Quality Action Day statewide Tuesday and again for Wednesday. High levels of fine particles (PM2.5) in the air are forecasted.
This is due to a Canadian wildfire plume moving north to south. All forecast models pointed to high levels of fine particles Tuesday and Wednesday, according to IDEM.
Kacie Hoover, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said a shift in wind brought wildfire smoke to the Midwest. Winds were out of the northwest Tuesday.
The conditions are right for the smoke to appear visible in the air.
“They’re reaching down to the surface, which is why you can see it,” Hoover said. “It’s basically being dragged down.”
Temperature and moisture are two factors that can impact how far down into the atmosphere smoke travels. Air Quality Action Days are issued when weather conditions such as light winds and high humidity trap pollutants close to the ground.
Nearly all of Indiana was under an “unhealthy” level of air quality, according to AirNow, a government site that monitors air quality. Kokomo had a rating of 189 as of 6 p.m. Tuesday. The higher the rating, the worse the air.
Hoover said a rating that high can be thought of as a 4 out 5 with 5 being the worst air quality.
At times, a faint smell of smoke could be detected.
The high rate of PM2.5 in the air poses health problems, especially for people with sensitivities. Active children, adults and people with respiratory diseases, like asthma, should limit the time they spend outdoors.
PM2.5 is particulate matter that is 2.5 micrometers and smaller, about 30 times smaller than the diameter of human hair.
Microscopic dust, soot and liquids of this size can settle deep in the lungs and are not easily exhaled.
Particles less than 2.5 micrometers in diameter pose the greatest risk, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
“With how bad it is … everyone should try to stay inside,” Hoover said.
There are actions the public can take to reduce the particulate matter in the air. IDEM encourages the following:
- Carpool or use public transportation.
- Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
- Turn off engines instead of idling for long periods of time.
- Avoid using gas-powered equipment.
- Conserve energy by turning off lights and setting the air conditio
- ner to a higher setting;
- Use propane gas instead of charcoal when grilling outdoors;
These are all recommended Wednesday.
The American Lung Association recommends keeping all doors and windows shut and taking extra precautions to keep kids safe against lung irritation.
An N-95 or N-100 mask will filter out harmful particles.
Hoover said a shift in air flow Thursday will move the smoke out of the area. Air quality should improve heading into Haynes Apperson Festival and the Fourth of July weekend.
Other areas of the Midwest fared worse Tuesday.
Chicago, Detroit and Minneapolis all had some of the worst air quality rankings in the world, according to IQAir. Chicago topped the list multiples times during the day. There was one point where Chicago was at 228, which would be considered “very unhealthy” on the rating scale.
There are 492 active fires across Canada, according to the country’s Interagency Forest Fire Centre, with 258 of those considered out of control. Record heat and drought in Canada have made conditions primed for wildfire outbreaks.
NASA said smoke from Canada spread to southwestern Europe on Monday, with satellites picking up smoke over Portugal and Spain.
To view air quality in your area, visit airnow.gov.
