Albright Cemetery Fall Clean Off is set to begin. Families are asked to remove all decorations they wish to keep by Sept. 30.
Remove glass items and empty shepherd hooks. Cemetery clean-off will be completed Oct. 1-15, weather permitting. The caretaker will dispose of all remaining decorations.
When adding decorations after Oct. 15, do not place any items on or in ground on the west side of monuments per rule 2 (Albright Road side).
