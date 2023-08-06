On April 6, 2019, Tashawnna Summers’ life changed forever.
Her 19-year-old son Ezekiel had just gotten off work and received a call from some friends asking him to drop off some items at an Indianapolis residence.
He was planning to go to Tashawnna’s house afterward.
But he never made it there.
Ezekiel was shot and killed that day in what Tashawnna referred to as a “set-up,” and his killer has still not been arrested.
A beautiful young man’s life taken way too soon, his mother said.
And though Tashawnna cannot change the past, she is now focused on the future and making sure others who experience a similar trauma have a place to find a listening ear.
That’s why she created a nonprofit called All Out The Blue Resource Foundation, she told the Tribune in a November 2022 article.
The nonprofit organization walks alongside families through the grieving process, Tashawnna noted, providing resources and assistance to those who have had loved ones die by suicide, homicide or overdose.
So on Saturday morning, All Out The Blue held a fundraiser in hopes of continuing toward that goal, a charity barbecue cook-off and back-in-school celebration that took place outside The Excel Center in downtown Kokomo.
“I just want to let people in the community know I’m here,” Tashawnna said during Saturday’s event. “I’m here. I care about the community. I just want to make sure that we’re able to facilitate our place here. It’s kind of like a big, ‘Hey, I’m here guys, hello.’ So I just want everybody to know I’m here and get involved in what I’m trying to do.”
One of Tashawnna’s dreams for All Out The Blue is an actual brick and mortar building so she can have better direct access to those she’s trying to reach.
The money raised from events like the one that happened Saturday will hopefully help with that, she added.
“I think when people see, they believe,” Tashawnna said. “Seeing is believing, so then they’ll start supporting. Maybe they’ll say, ‘I haven’t seen her since this story (Tribune interview). I haven’t seen her out here, but now she has an event. So she’s serious about this.’ That’s what something like this is hopefully going to do. I think it’s going to let people know I’m serious about this. I’m a non-profit that wants to grow and be here as long as any other non-profits have been here. I want to be a staple in the community.”
And she’ll be doing it all with Ezekiel close to her heart, Tashawnna explained.
“I’m on a great journey, and I just take my son with me through this journey,” she said. “I have an urn necklace on my neck, and he’s always with me in pictures. He’s always with me no matter what I go through.
“So I hold him and ask him what he’d do, and then I pray,” she added. “Him and God, they’re up there having a good conversation. I can’t be mad at that. I can’t. The pain of him being gone will always be there, but at least I know he’s safe with God. You can’t ask more than that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.