T.J. Butler and his son, Jameson Butler, spend time together during an All Pro Dad meeting at Tipton Elementary School. The Tipton chapter launched last fall.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Jonah Rodriguez kisses his daughter, Maleighna Rodriguez, on the forehead during an All Pro Dad meeting Tuesday at Western School Corporation.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kenzi and Maggie joke with their dad, Andy Boyland, during an All Pro Dad meeting at Tipton Elementary School.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Emmersen Kincaid and her dad, Allen Kincaid, joke around while doing an exercise about respect at an All Pro Dad meeting at Western School Corporation. The Western chapter had its first meeting this week.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
J. Hoover and his daughter, Nola Hoover, listen to a presentation at an All Pro Dad meeting Tuesday at Western School Corporation.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Justin Helton and his son, Giovanni Helton, work on an activity about respect during an All Pro Dad meeting at Tipton Elementary School.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
All Pro Dad chapters build meaningful connections between fathers, children
Tuesday’s meeting of the Western All Pro Dad group began with a simple prompt: Tell your child something that makes you proud of them.
More than two dozen fathers turned to their children. Soon after, kids were smiling and laughing while enjoying breakfast with their dads.
Former Indianapolis Colts coach Tony Dungy helped start the organization. All Pro Dad features a number of National Football League players and coaches as spokespersons.
Dads Josh Houk and Gerry Thomas started the chapter at Western. Groups are for dads with kids in kindergarten through fifth grade.
Houk helped lead an All Pro Dad group in Kentucky prior to coming to Kokomo. He is the children’s pastor at Chapel Hill Christian Church.
“As a pastor, I felt God leading me to start this here, because I know how important it is for dads to be involved with their kids,” Houk said.
“We both are passionate about Dad Camp and passionate about pouring into the life of our kids,” Thomas added.
Meetings are discussion-based, meant to spur meaningful conversation between father and child. Monthly topics revolve around life skills and life lessons, such as compassion.
Tuesday’s topic was respect.
Discussions featured questions dads could ask their kids, such as “What do you think it looks like to be respected?” and questions kids could ask their dads, such as, “How important to you is being respected?”
There are suggested readings that dads and kids can do together at home.
Respect was also the topic at last week’s All Pro Dad chapter at Tipton Elementary School. The Tipton chapter started last fall and is led by David Maddox and Bryce Silvey.
Group discussion featured ways to show respect to others, especially parents.
One student said it is respectful to wait if their parent is on the phone. The dads appreciated the answer.
“That’s a good one,” Maddox said. “Can you teach my kids that?”
Another student got a high-five after saying it is respectful not to ask one parent for something after the other parent told them no.
Time together spent intentionally is the goal of the monthly All Pro Dad meetings.
“All the kids want is our time,” Silvey said. “Everyone is extremely busy. That’s all they really want.”
“The kids get to spend time with Dad they might not normally get,” Maddox added.
All-star dads
Silvey got the idea after a friend told him about an All Pro Dad group in Noblesville.
“I thought, ‘We have all-star dads here, too,’” he said.
Tipton’s chapter started with just six dads but has seen more than 100 at times.
All Pro Dad is for all father figures, not just dads. Stepdads, grandfathers and even mothers — Tipton’s chapter has had a mom attend — are welcome.
“The parents who need to be here show up,” Maddox said. “It’s good to see every type of parent here.”
Andy Boyland saw other dads leaving the elementary school when he dropped off his kids one morning. He attended his first meeting last week with his daughters Kenzi and Maggie.
“I think it’s a good idea,” he said. “It’s nice to spend time and discuss things with them.”
The same struggle
Time was allotted at the end of Western’s meeting for dads to mingle, introduce themselves and make new connections.
“We all share the same struggle, the ups and downs, of being a dad,” said Jacob Gibson.
Gibson came with his son, Camden.
“I think it not only teaches him, it teaches me as well,” Gibson said.
Dads hugged their kids and wished them a good day at school as the meetings ended.
“I loved seeing the faces of the kids,” Thomas said. “When you intentionally spend time with them, they notice it.”
