Permit me to share some of the blessings I experienced last Saturday.
First I was blessed by The Soul Anchor Apostolic Church by participating in their “Drive Through Prayer Service.” Then I was blessed to participate in the Elks Lodge 429 Barbeque Benefit Bar-B-Que Sale. Then I was blessed to participate in the Refreshing Fountain Food Give A Way Opportunity!
To each group I lifted up, permit me to say thank you, beloved!
Sometime simply leave your home and be led by the Holy Spirit in order to receive great blessings.
Now I want to present today’s topic: vanity.
Vanity is having excessive pride in what one has, who one is, and so forth and so on. It is pointed out that the word “vain” comes from the word vanity. When one is vain, they might be conceited, narcissistic (in love with self), seeing themselves as being superior to all others, regardless of their real status in life.
The negative side of vanity manifests itself in our acting and talking to others in condescending ways.
There is nothing wrong with having pride in oneself. In fact, one better have some pride in who he or she is.
But at the end of the day, we must acknowledge all we have: our titles, our net worth, our knowledge, our clothes, and whatever else we have embracing the fact that all of these are blessings from God.
Let’s be clear about who we are; we all have some degree of vanity within us.
Susie Gamblin and Aileen Hatleroad of The Stitchery Garden share, “We love our vanity and we all like to cover up our imperfections.”
The word vain means “empty,” “useless” and “nothing.”
In the definition of vanity the word “excessive” is used. Excessive means “more than is necessary, normal, or desirable; immoderate.
Solomon came to embrace an understanding of what vanity truly meant. God promised Solomon that wisdom would be granted to him, but he would also be blessed with great wealth and possessions (2 Chronicles 1:1-12).
However, Solomon was not perfect and his heart was turned away from God (1 Kings 11:1-13).
King Solomon was the wisest man in the world. Solomon wrote more about vanity than anyone else in the Bible. The word vanity is found in Ecclesiastes more than in all the other books in the Bible combined. Solomon personally knew a lot about vanity. God humbled him.
King Solomon shared, “Vanity of vanities, saith the Preacher, vanity of vanities; all is vanity.” (Ecclesiastes 1-3)
No matter what one has, life is empty and lacking without humility and proclaiming that our blessings are because of God’s blessing us!
God is greatly opposed to those who are full of themselves: “God resisteth the proud, but giveth grace unto the humble.” (James 4:6)
Jesus proclaimed, “For what shall it profit a man, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul?” (Mark 8:36)
We have it in us to be vain. It’s within our fallen nature. But we all also have it within us to be humble through Jesus Christ.
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice, be blessed real, real good, attend worship (in whatever way possible for you), families matter and be safe!
Dr. Carson can be contacted at carsonvision@acd.net
