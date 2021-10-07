ELKHART — Amazon has confirmed it will build two facilities in Elkhart County.
In a news release, the company said it plans to “expand its investment in Indiana by opening two new buildings in Elkhart County to support operations closer to customers. The robotics fulfillment center and delivery station, both set to launch in 2023, are expected to create more than 1,000 new roles in the Hoosier state.”
The buildings will be constructed at the north end of the county in an industrial park north of the Indiana Toll Road near C.R. 17.
The Elkhart County Commissioners and the Elkhart County Council have approved a $10 million tax phase-in for the property under the mysterious name of “Project Winnie.” Questions of whether Amazon was involved went unanswered by county economic development officials, who said they were bound by a confidentiality agreement.
The new 800,000-square-foot fulfillment center, set to launch in 2023, will create nearly 1,000 new, full-time jobs and opportunities to engage with advanced robotics technology, according to the company. Wages will start at $18 per hour.
“Amazon’s decision to support Elkhart County is a huge vote of confidence in our workforce development initiatives,” said county commissioner Suzanne Weirick. “The new, high paying jobs in the distribution technology sector also help diversify our local economy and protect us from the national economic fluctuations. Since investments by Amazon tend to attract related industries, we look forward to additional interest in Elkhart County by other high-tech companies.”
“We’re thrilled to announce a new state-of-the-art fulfillment center and delivery station in Elkhart County as we continue to invest in the state of Indiana,” said Kyle DeGiulio, Amazon’s regional economic development manager. “Indiana has been a great place to do business, serve customers and drive opportunity; as a result, we’re proud to have created more than 20,000 jobs and invested more than $15 billion in the Hoosier State over the past decade.”
Employees in the new 800,000-square-foot fulfillment center will work alongside Amazon’s robotics technology. The building will be used to pick, pack and ship smaller customer items, such as books, electronics and consumer goods.
Information from Amazon stated the new 180,000-square-foot delivery station will “power the last mile of Amazon’s order process and help increase efficiency of deliveries for customers.” Delivery stations at the facility will offer entrepreneurs the opportunity to build their own business delivering Amazon packages.
On top of Amazon’s average starting wage of $18 per hour for roles in fulfillment and transportation, the company said that, since 2010, it has created more than 20,000 jobs in Indiana and invested more than $15 billion in facilities and wages in the state.
