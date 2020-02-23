DANVILLE, Ind. (AP) — "The Andy Griffith Show" ended in 1968. The characters, however, never have.
Actors who impersonate the ever-vigilant Deputy Sheriff Barney Fife, sideburn-challenged barber Floyd Lawson, earnest goofball Gomer Pyle and others have kept the show's world in orbit. They reappear annually at festivals such as Mayberry Days in Mount Airy, North Carolina, and Mayberry in the Midwest in Danville.
For years, the energy from these festivals and online groups like the Andy Griffith Show Rerun Watchers Club have resulted in a nationwide fan community that's active enough to convince the sons of a former Hollywood character actor to make a modern-day movie. And in a nod to the Hoosier state's fandom, much of "Mayberry Man" will be filmed in Danville and the Indianapolis area, with a few days spent in Mount Airy and Los Angeles.
The feature-length, family-friendly comedy centers around a rude star actor who is pulled over for speeding while driving in a small Southern town. His sentence? To attend Mayberry Fest, where he learns a few things from the townspeople. While fans of "Andy Griffith" can anticipate a storyline that embraces friendship and life lessons, they shouldn't expect the film to mirror the 1960s series.
