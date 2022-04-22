Candy, cakes and chocolate drinks will soon be gathered in one location.
The 20th annual Chocolate Celebration will be held at Kokomo First Church of the Nazarene, 2734 S. Washington St., next month.
On May 6, chocolate lovers will be able to trade tickets for treats from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Tickets are on sale at the Samaritan Caregivers office, 2705 S. Berkley Road, Suite 3C. Three tickets cost $10 and each ticket is redeemable for one chocolate-based treat. However, you will also be able to purchase tickets for the same price at the event. All proceeds from the event will go to Samaritan Caregivers.
Businesses that are unable to attend can place delivery orders by May 4 at www.samaritancaregivers.org. There is a $40 minimum for business orders, which will provide 12 items. There is also an additional $5 delivery fee. Business orders will be delivered between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Samaritan Caregivers hopes to have at least 30 vendors signed up by the registration deadline Monday. Anyone interested in becoming a vendor may visit the Caregivers office or the organization’s website at samaritancaregivers.org/events/chocolate+celebration+vendor+registration/46. Tables cost $50 for one, or two for $70.
Six judges will select first- and second-place winners in baked, beverage, candy, best table display and miscellaneous categories.
There will also be a newcomer award for the most popular first-time vendor and a people’s choice award for the vendor who redeems the most tickets.
Samaritan Caregivers started preparing for the 20th annual Chocolate Celebration immediately after last year’s event.
This year, the judges will be comprised of local fire, police and sheriff department members, Mayor Tyler Moore and an employee from the event’s corporate sponsor, First Farmers Bank & Trust. The final judge seat was auctioned on Facebook, and sold for $50.
Last year, the event raised more than $23,000 to pay for senior care.
