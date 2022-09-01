Amanda Shafer was a daughter. She was a granddaughter, a sibling, a cousin and an aunt.
And to Kokomo resident Amber Johnson — Shafer’s sister — she was also a best friend, as sisters tend to be.
Johnson fought back tears Wednesday as she reminisced about that sister she grew up with.
That was before Shafer’s battle with heroin addiction.
That was before Shafer’s battle with endocarditis, often referred to as “heroin heart.”
And that was before December 2018, when Shafer succumbed to the illness.
“It’s miserable,” Johnson told the Tribune. “You watch the person you love turn into somebody that you don’t know, and you don’t know how to help them. You want to do everything you can, but if they’re not ready for help, you can’t really help them. You can make an addict go to treatment as many times as you want, but they have to want it too for it to work. … And sometimes it just ends up being too late.”
Of course, Johnson, who is now an addictions counselor at the Community Medical Services methadone clinic in Marion, is not alone in that grief.
It was almost palpable throughout Foster Park on Wednesday night during what has become an annual event commemorating Overdose Awareness Day (Aug. 31).
Every year, friends and loved ones of those who have lost their battles with drug or alcohol addictions gather at the park to remember and reflect.
“For a lot of us here, it’s about a different person, but our stories are pretty much still the same,” Johnson noted. “We’ve all experienced the same thing. … And you can just look at somebody and see that they’ve been through it too. They understand.”
But while Wednesday’s event — sponsored by Turning Point System of Care — gave families a chance to come together and remember those who have lost their lives due to struggles with addiction, organizers say it was also an opportunity to reach those who are currently in the middle of the fight or need assistance walking through addition recovery.
Over a dozen booths were set up around the park, covering everything from nonprofits and government organizations to churches and individuals.
And they all had one goal in mind, according to Turning Point’s CEO Matt Oliver: providing hope.
“This is about coming together and supporting each other,” he told the Tribune prior to Wednesday’s event. “This is, ‘OK, I’m not alone. I’m not alone in my struggles. I’m not alone in my grief.’ This is where we can all come together and say hope is possible. Recovery is possible. And doing this together makes all the difference.”
And while some people tend to want to sweep addiction under the rug, Oliver said, it’s important for a community to be open and honest about the topic.
“If you’re in a community that just wants to pretend like there isn’t an addictions issue, that’s a signal to somebody that’s struggling that they can’t talk to anybody. They can’t reach out. … If we make it impossible or shameful to acknowledge reality, then people will suffer needlessly.
“So, coming together as a community and saying, ‘Hey, this happens, we’re here for you,’ it makes it easier to want to try to get that support,” Oliver added. “And I think it’s everyone’s responsibility to make sure we’re supporting each other."
That was a sentiment shared by Erin Walker, a lead behavioral health technician at First City Recovery Center.
“Nobody can do it alone,” she said. “… Unfortunately, we can’t help everybody, but we can make it more known and offer resources to people even if they don’t come into our facility. If they come out here, they’re going to get a lot of information, and that’ll hopefully plant a seed in somebody’s mind.”
Walker noted that she is a recovering addict, much like many of the people working to fight against active addiction.
She also admitted it was her family, as well as consistently seeing loved ones die from their own addictions to drug or alcohol, that helped change her life around.
Because at the end of the day, Walker said, there is a light in the darkness.
And sometimes that light is right in front of your face.
“We need to shed the stigma that comes with addiction,” she said. “Some of the best people I know are addicts. A lot of people look at us like we’re not the greatest people, but anybody out here would be willing to introduce themselves and help you regardless of whether you ever walked in their shoes or not.
"And I think that that's important to show people," she added. "It’s important to show people that recovery is possible and that they are totally worth whatever it takes to get there."
