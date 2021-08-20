The 5th annual Military Foundation Inc. Charity Softball event will be held today at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.
Gates open at 8 a.m. at the stadium, located at 400 S. Union St., Kokomo, and pre-game festivities, 50/50 raffle and silent auction will be held.
The National Anthem and opening ceremonies will be held at 11:30 a.m., according to event organizers. The girls game 1 will begin at 9 a.m. and mens game 2 will start at 10:10 a.m.
Game 4 will feature the Howard County Sheriff's Department vs. the Kokomo Fire Department at noon and the Military Foundation will play the Kokomo Police Department in game 4 at 1:10 p.m.
The consolation game will start at 2:20 p.m. and the championship game will start at 3:30 p.m.
The annual event, which began in 2017, is a friendly competition to help give back to veterans, according to organizers.
“We humbly accept that we are what people perceive to be local heroes as the police, fire department and emergency responders, but we get the opportunity to go home every night while (veterans) are deployed and away from their families,” Kevin Summers, who in 2018 pitched for the KPD softball team, said. “We are just proud to be able to come out and play for our veterans and their families and to be able to serve them in this capacity and raise some money to assist them in any way we can.”
The Military Foundation serves military personnel, veterans and their families in Howard, Tipton, Miami and Cass counties. For more information, visit www. militaryfoundation.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.