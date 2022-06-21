A Hoosier Lottery retailer in Howard County sold a Powerball ticket worth $2 million for Saturday’s drawing.
The $2,000,000 winning ticket was purchased at McClure Oil No. 53, located at 670 E. Main St., Russiaville. The winning Powerball numbers for Saturday are: 10-19-40-45-58 with the Powerball of 25.
Hoosier Lottery players should check their tickets carefully as one entry matched all five numbers — only missing the Powerball — to win $1 million, and included a $1 Power Play game option doubling the prize amount, Hoosier Lottery officials stated in a news release.
The ticket holder should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.
Last week, a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was purchased at Village Pantry, located on East Morgan Street in Kokomo. That entry matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball in the June 13 estimated $243 million jackpot drawing.
Powerball Overall Odds are 1 in 25, according to the Hoosier Lottery, and odds of matching four-out-of-five balls and the Powerball are 1 in 913,130.
