All are welcome to attend an anti-violence march on Saturday, Oct. 26.
The march will begin at 11 a.m. outside City Hall and will weave its way through the streets in the northeast side of Kokomo.
Some of the streets participants will walk down include Jackson, Jefferson, Mulberry, Purdum, Taylor, Elm, Broadway, Richmond, and Havens streets.
The march will end at Studebaker Park, where there will also be a celebration of worship and fellowship.
