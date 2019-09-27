A new maintenance trainee apprenticeship program has begun at Tyson Foods in Logansport that provides individuals the opportunity to “get paid while you train.”
Tyson Foods is working with Ivy Tech Community College Kokomo Service Area and WorkOne West Central to identify up to 12 qualified applicants for this new tuition-free maintenance trainee program. Interested individuals may submit their resumes through Indiana Career Connect (www.indianacareerconnect.com, Job Order 9245149). Classes and training will begin Oct. 28.
The apprenticeship includes classes at Ivy Tech in Logansport each morning followed by hands-on training each afternoon at Tyson Foods in Logansport. Completion of the program includes an Ivy Tech certificate in industrial technology with a concentration in industrial mechanical.
For consideration, applicants must submit a resume that includes a high school diploma or equivalent from an accredited institution. Preferred areas of experience and skills include maintenance; troubleshooting; and repair and modification to the plant’s mechanical, electrical, hydraulic, pneumatic, and plumbing systems and equipment.
Experience in a factory setting is preferred but not required. Applicants must be able to comprehend and complete all necessary paperwork and training materials. Those who meet the minimum requirements will be invited to an information session to learn more about this opportunity with Tyson Foods.
All applicants must apply for admission to Ivy Tech Community College and meet minimum math competency on a college placement test. Applicants will also meet with WorkOne representatives to determine potential eligibility for the program. Qualified applicants will be interviewed and will be required to pass a physical and drug screen.
For additional information, contact Stephen Waddel, apprenticeship coordinator for Ivy Tech Kokomo Service Area at 765-252-5545 or swaddel@ivytech.edu; Jovita Flores, assistant director of admissions for Ivy Tech Logansport, atjflores26@ivytech.edu or 574-398-6097; or Treva Nichols, case manager at WorkOne Kokomo, at 765 450-3047 or tnichols@workonewestcentral.org.
