Worldwide
Cases: 2,367,758
Deaths: 163,134
United States
Cases: 690,714
Deaths: 35,443
Indiana
Cases: 11,210
Deaths: 562
Howard County has 68 cases and 4 deaths. Miami County has 22 cases and no deaths. Tipton County has 13 cases and 1 death.
News in brief
Funds available for
small businesses
The Save Small Business Fund is a grantmaking initiative offering short-term relief for small employers in the United States and its territories, according to the Tipton Chamber of Commerce. The Save Small Business Fund is a collective effort to provide $5,000 grants to as many small employers as possible.
To qualify, the business must employ between 3 and 20, be located in an economically vulnerable community; and have been harmed financially by the COVID-19 pandemic
A short application will go live at noon today on the Save Small Business Fund website, savesmallbusiness.com.
Indiana residents are lending a hand in a national initiative that aims to pair medical workers with recreational vehicle owners willing to loan their RVs to nurses, doctors and first responders wanting to protect their families from the coronavirus.
Shelly and Milton Trent reside in the southern Indiana community of Georgetown, just outside Louisville, Kentucky. The couple is loaning their 31-foot (9-meter) travel trailer that's parked outside their home to Dr. Nick Passafiume, an emergency room doctor in adjacent Harrison County, the Associated Press reported. The residents connected through a Facebook group called “RVs 4 MDs To Fight the Corona Virus." It was created last month and has grown to include more than 27,000 members across the country.
Corona quote
“I can now say unequivocally that the stay-at-home order has resulted in better air quality, immediately.”
- Gabriel Filippelli, director of the Center for Urban Health at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis.
