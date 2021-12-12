TIPTON — A rezoning request to establish a Planned Unit Development (PUD) for a proposed 300-home subdivision developed by Arbor Homes is moving to the Tipton City Council for a vote.
The Plan Commission voted 6-3 on Thursday to give no recommendation to the City Council after separate motions to give a favorable recommendation to the council and to table the rezoning request failed to garner the six votes needed to pass. The rezoning request from S-1 Suburban Residential to a PUD will now be heard by the City Council at a later date for a vote.
Thursday’s meeting largely included discussion regarding the traffic impact the development proposed by Indianapolis-based Arbor Homes would have and whether or not it fit with the city’s comprehensive plan.
Some plan commission members, including Sophia Hufford, Jackie Cardin and Adrian Roach, expressed their desire for the traffic impact study to be completed before final approval of the rezoning request. While others, including Michelle Owens, noted that if the traffic impact study shows there needs to be changes, there will be changes made.
“It’s not as if they’re going to throw 300 houses and have no traffic control for it,” Owens said. “It’s going to make that area better by having more travel lanes, by having speed limit adjustments. I don’t believe Arbor Homes would build out a PUD without having done research or done this before. I don’t think the traffic study should be an issue at this point. It’s asking to do something that’s the third step, but you’re wanting it to be the first step.”
Arbor Homes told the board that in the past some communities have also asked for a traffic impact study to be done before the rezoning approval but that the company prefers to know a development is progressing before incurring the cost of the traffic impact study.
As previously reported by the Tribune, the subdivision, as currently proposed, will include 338 homes and two retention ponds, and construction is expected to begin in late 2022 and take six to eight years to build out. At Thursday’s meeting, Arbor Homes officials said the plan is to build 60-80 homes in the first phase.
Homebuyers will be able to choose from 11 floorplans, ranging from 1,200 square feet to 3,280 square feet in size, with an average price of around $275,000. Lot sizes would be 7,200 feet and approximately 55 feet wide, with side setbacks between 10-15 feet.
In addition to the homes and retention ponds, the company plans on building playgrounds and walking trails in the subdivision, though the exact locations of those are still being decided.
Additionally, the property in question is not in city limits, though Arbor Homes plans on submitting a voluntary annexation request in the future.
Thursday’s meeting comes a month after the Plan Commission voted to table the issue after a four-hour meeting that included public comment.
Those opposed cited loss of the rural backdrop and atmosphere, expressed concerns for increased traffic flow in that area and pointed out past examples of homeowners complaining of shoddy work and quality regarding past Arbor Home housing developments.
Those in favor cited the need for new housing within the city and the need for the city to grow its tax base and population, which are both in decline.
The Tipton City Council has the ultimate say on the rezoning change request, but it will not be the final governmental approval for the development if it progresses past the PUD request. Other approvals, such as final plat and development plan, will be needed.
