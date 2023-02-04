Dozens of area high school band students earned high marks at the Indiana State Music Association’s solo and ensemble event.
Every member of the Northwestern High School Tiger Pride Band participated in the event and earned at least one gold rating, with many earning multiple golds.
It was the largest-ever entry for the program, with 99 solos and ensembles, according to a Facebook post by Northwestern Band Director Jeremy Snyder. More than 170 Northwestern high school and middle school students participated.
Fifteen Northwestern solos, along with four ensembles, will compete at state.
Performers from the Kokomo High School band received 57 gold medals. Twenty members are state finalists.
The Tipton High School band also turned in a strong performance.
All ensembles earned gold and are headed to state. A number of soloists also earned gold and a trip to state.
Tipton’s band performance was the first time in more than five years there was a 100% success rate in solo and ensemble performances in gold ratings, according to a school news release.
A number of members of the Eastern Comet Command band also earned gold ratings.
