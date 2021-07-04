Today
Junior and Senior Explorers Camp, 9 a.m. to noon, Jackson Morrow Park, Kirkendall Interpretive Nature Center, 4200 S. Park Road, science and nature summer day camp, junior for children ages 5-8, senior for children ages 9-12, $25, register at www.cityofkokomo.com.
KHCPL Summer Reading Program, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, all locations, read books and earn prizes, visit www.khcpl.org.
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Tuesday
Junior and Senior Explorers Camp, 9 a.m. to noon, Jackson Morrow Park, Kirkendall Interpretive Nature Center, 4200 S. Park Road, science and nature summer day camp, junior for children ages 5-8, senior for children ages 9-12, $25, register at www.cityofkokomo.com.
Kokomo Jackrabbits versus Kalamazoo Growlers, 6:30 p.m., Kokomo Municipal Stadium, 400 S. Union St., for tickets call 765-457-5000 or visit https://northwoodsleague.com/kokomo-jackrabbits.
Al-Anon, 7-8 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Wednesday
Junior and Senior Explorers Camp, 9 a.m. to noon, Jackson Morrow Park, Kirkendall Interpretive Nature Center, 4200 S. Park Road, science and nature summer day camp, junior for children ages 5-8, senior for children ages 9-12, $25, register at www.cityofkokomo.com.
Kokomo Park Band Concert, 7:30 p.m., Highland Park, 900 W. Defenbaugh St., free.
Kokomo Jackrabbits versus Kalamazoo Growlers, 6:30 p.m., Kokomo Municipal Stadium, 400 S. Union St., for tickets call 765-457-5000 or visit https://northwoodsleague.com/kokomo-jackrabbits..
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.