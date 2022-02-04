Winter Storm Landon is now safely in the rearview mirror for the Howard County area.
What it left behind, however, will still be felt for quite some time.
In all, according to the National Weather Service, the storm dumped anywhere from 10-14 inches of snow across the county.
Most of that snow came throughout the day on Wednesday, with a lull late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.
And when the snow picked back up on Thursday, so did the wind.
With those winds holding steady at 15-20 mph, and with gusts sometimes reaching upward of 30 mph, it was often a one-step forward and two-steps back approach for area snowplow drivers.
“They got the initial plow through and got the road opened up,” Howard County Commissioner Paul Wyman said during a phone call Friday afternoon with the Tribune. “Then, depending on how strong the wind was, literally within an hour or two, it would start drifting over the road again. So, they had to keep making repetitive swipes at it.”
Wyman added that the winds appeared to calm down a bit Friday, allowing snowplow crews to finally get ahead of the blowing and drifting snow, and he anticipated that all of the county’s roads would be taken care of by Friday evening.
The same was true within city limits, as employees continued to work throughout the day on Friday to keep the primary (high-traffic) roads cleaned and continue to tackle the remaining secondary (residential) roads as well.
“They have done a tremendous job of dealing with all this snow and getting it removed to try to get people to travel on,” said Janice Hart, director of the Howard County Emergency Management Agency. “Granted, once they move that snow, you’re getting down to that packed ice that was underneath there, so people just need to give themselves ample time for travel if they need to travel.”
And if you don’t need to travel, officials reiterated that the best place for you to be is home.
“We realize that people have to be out and about for various things,” Wyman said, “So if you have to be out and about, then absolutely, with caution. But if you have the opportunity to stay in and enjoy the day at home, that’s probably for the best.”
That’s because while Landon left a foot of snow on the ground in its wake, residents around the area will also be dealing with frigid temperatures throughout today.
According to the NWS, high temperatures are expected to hover well below freezing for most of the first part of the weekend, with lows barely reaching zero degrees.
And because salt on the road doesn’t typically melt the ice and snow at those extreme low temperatures, local officials noted that plowed streets and other surfaces likely will become very slippery.
“So, if you are out and about, be very careful and allow additional time to get to your destination,” Wyman said. “And with these sub-zero temperatures or wind chills, make sure you’re doing things to not only check on your own home, but check on your neighbors and elderly people that you know that might be living by themselves, too. Make some phone calls and just make sure everybody’s OK.”
Jamey Henderson, executive director of Samaritan Caregivers Inc., agreed with Wyman, noting that a little kindness, especially after a winter storm like Landon, goes a long way.
“I encourage people in the community to be a good neighbor,” she said. “Check on any neighbors or family or friends that they know who are living independently, living at home, and maybe just need somebody to check on them. … Maybe bring their paper or mail in, or shovel a path to their mailbox.”
“Make sure they have food and that they have something to eat,” Henderson continued. “Make sure that they’re well. … A lot of times, people are just really lonely, and they just need to know that someone’s thinking about them or that they care about them. … So just do what you can right where you are. Sometimes, people think that it takes something stellar, but that’s not true. A lot of times, it’s just making a simple phone call.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.