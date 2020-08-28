GREENTOWN – It should be normal to visit your loved one, to offer them a giant hug or peck on the cheek, and maybe even to hold their hand.
But in 2020, amid COVID-19 restrictions that have seemingly changed so much of society’s landscape, those human connections have been anything but normal.
That’s especially true inside skilled nursing and assisted living facilities, where success stories of residents beating the virus were also met with the tragic news of those who did not, and visitation was often left to Zoom calls or window visits.
And that’s why moments like those on Tuesday afternoon at Century Villa Health Care and Rehabilitation in Greentown are not taken for granted.
Like many other skilled nursing and assisted living facilities around the state, Century Villa is now in its third week of outside visitation.
The visits take place underneath a purple awning, Executive Director Mike Gerig said, and residents have around 20 minutes apiece to share with their loved ones.
And though there are still restrictions, such as proper social distancing, the wearing of face masks and no touching, Gerig said he’s already noticed how valuable those few minutes a day are for everyone involved.
“Two big takeaways that we got right away,” Gerig noted, “is I think just going out and feeling the air on their face and the sun on their face, those were big things. Many of them hadn’t had that sense of fresh air on their faces in a long time. … And I’d say the other big thing is, just being able to visit in a seated position six-feet away from your loved one, it’s good for both.
“With the families, we witnessed a lot of people the first time they came, they just cried because they hadn’t been in that close a space with their loved one in so long that the emotion just came to the surface,” he added. “It’s been really cool to see.”
On this particular afternoon, 93-year-old Leonard Mast was intently listening to his son Kevin and his daughter-in-law Lee Ann discuss their families and other small chat.
A few seconds later, Lee Ann let out a giant laugh, and everyone else around the table began to smile behind their masks.
It’s been a rough few months for Leonard, Kevin said, but he feels these in-person interactions lift his father’s spirit.
“It means everything,” Kevin said. “… He’s such a great man, and we know he’s been lonely. He’s away from Mom now. He had pneumonia like four times this year, and he gets weaker every time, so now he can’t really stand on his own. So they had to move him out of independent living [where he lived with his wife of 71 years] over to here. So just to spend even 20 minutes with him, I think it helps everyone a lot.”
Kevin said the family managed to stay in contact with Leonard through FaceTime calls and the occasional window conversation, but he said that’s nothing compared to being able to physically be in the same vicinity.
“We live only seven miles from here, so especially when he lived in independent living, I was going there all the time and helping him,” he said. “But now I can’t do any of that. So this [in-person visitation], it just helps that you know he’s doing OK. He said he’s making the best of it.”
A few minutes later, it was Shirley Frakes’ turn at the table.
A retired nurse, the 87-year-old was visited on Tuesday by her daughters, one of which came from Illinois to see her mother.
And though Frakes had visited with family under the purple awning already, Beth Schultz remembered the first time her mother did so a couple weeks ago.
“We had a hard time in her talking because she was like this,” Schultz said, looking around to mimic her mother’s actions. “She was just looking everywhere and feeling the breeze. You didn’t want to just say, ‘Mom, I’m right here. Mom …’ We had to let her be because that was the first time she was able to feel the breeze across her face for a long time.”
Dianne Freyler is another of Frakes’ daughters, and she said that while in-person outside visitation has been a step up from Zoom calls, she still just can’t wait until the day where she can physically hug her mother again.
“Just to hold her hand,” she said, “to sit close and show her pictures. We still can’t do that right now, so it’s just another one of those moments that we just can’t wait for to happen someday.”
Across the county at Primrose Retirement Communities, Steve Conner was having his own visitation session with his mom Kathryn.
Like with the Masts and Frakes families, the Conners have also had to deal with the roller coaster of emotions that COVID-19 has brought, but Steve said his mother’s first floor apartment has been helpful for patio visits.
“We’re making the best of it,” he said, “and that’s really all you can do.”
It also helps, Steve noted, that Kathryn is a “wizard” with technology.
“She can text and email and get on a Zoom call,” he said laughing. “We had her on a Zoom call with people literally around the world. I think we had 26 people at one point, and it was like a Conner family reunion on Zoom.”
But just like the other families, Steve said that nothing can take the place of physically being in the same room or direct vicinity as your loved one.
It’s that need for human connection that Primrose Life Enrichment Director Shannon Lawler said made these past few months so challenging for everyone.
“I mean, you need that,” Lawler said. “You need to know that someone is there that loves and cares about you. We hear the word ‘quarantine,’ and there’s that feeling of isolation. So we tried to get them out and connected as much as we could.”
Like Century Villa, Primrose had Zoom and Skype capabilities, Lawler said, and families were constantly kept in the loop on a daily basis when it came to any COVID-19 related news that came out of Primrose.
They still are too, Primrose Executive Director Nanette Albright noted, adding that she’s seen a real change in the facility’s residents since family visitation opened up a few weeks ago.
“The residents have a much happier feel,” Albright said. “When we were able to have people come out of their rooms and eat in the dining room, even though they had to be separated still, it was like this party atmosphere in the dining room. And that helped a lot, just that we didn’t have to keep people isolated in their rooms.
“But then when they see their families,” she continued. “I mean, there’s just this yearning that we have. We’ve all done it. Whether it’s a resident in a facility or we’re in our own homes, we’ve had to stay away from our families. And when we see them for the first time, we all get that validation of ‘OK, our parents are still good. Our kids are still good.’ … There really is no normalcy anymore, but that’s pretty close.”
