Abigail Nicole Anderson, sentenced in Howard Superior IV for theft, to 15 months, with 180 days executed and 276 days suspended to supervised probation, with 135 actual days and 270 days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to pay all court costs and fees.
Abigail Nicole Anderson, sentenced in Howard Superior IV for dealing methamphetamine, to four years, with two years on in-home detention and two years suspended to supervised probation. The sentence will run consecutively with another unrelated case. The defendant was also required to attend, pay for and complete a drug and alcohol program, as well as pay all other court costs and fees.
Steven L. Barnett, sentenced in Howard Superior IV for petition to revoke, to 92 days executed, with time satisfied but a probation extension of six months, with 46 actual days and 92 days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also required to attend, pay for and complete a drug and alcohol program.
Timothy Johnson, sentenced in Howard Superior IV for domestic battery, to 18 months suspended to supervised probation, with 88 actual days and 176 days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to have no contact with the victim in the case, as well as pay for and complete a men’s non-violence class and all other court costs and fees.
Timothy Johnson, sentenced in Howard Superior IV for invasion of privacy, to one year suspended to supervised probation. The sentence will run concurrently with another case. The defendant was also ordered to have no contact with the victim in the case, as well as pay all court costs and fees.
Leslie Nicole Marr, sentenced in Howard Superior IV for dealing methamphetamine, to six years, with four years executed and two years suspended to supervised probation. The sentence will run consecutively with another unrelated case. The defendant was also ordered to attend, pay for and complete a drug and alcohol program and pay restitution. After completing three years of the sentence, the defendant will then be recommended to be placed in a clinically appropriate substance abuse treatment program.
Helen Martin, sentenced in Howard Superior Court IV for murder, to 65 years, with 45 years executed and 20 years suspended to supervised probation, with 664 actual days and 885 days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to pay restitution and all over court costs and fees.
Zachary Leland Miller, sentenced in Howard County Superior Court IV for dealing methamphetamine and an amended charge of carrying a handgun without a license, to 17 ½ years, with 12 years executed and 5 ½ years suspended to supervised probation on the charge of dealing methamphetamine and five years executed on the amended charge of carrying a handgun without a license. The sentences will run concurrently. The defendant has 463 actual days and 617 days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to pay for and complete a drug and alcohol program, as well as pay all other court costs and fees. The court has the right to recommend purposeful incarceration (RWI) and modify the sentence upon successful completion of the drug and alcohol program.
