Darius Bloch, sentenced in Howard Circuit Court on criminal recklessness, to 730 days, with 64 days executed and the balance suspended to supervised probation, with 32 actual days and 32 days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to forfeit any firearms in his possession and pay all court costs and fees.
Hillary Cecil, sentenced in Howard Circuit Court of auto theft, to 365 days, with 110 days executed and the balance suspended to supervised probation, with 55 actual days and 55 days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to pay all court costs and fees.
Dasedrick D. Dowling, sentenced in Howard Circuit Court of intimidation, to 730 days, with 194 days executed and the balance suspended to supervised probation, with 97 actual days and 97 days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to obey a no contact order and pay all court costs and fees. An unrelated charge of petition to revoke a suspended sentence was dismissed.
Nicholas J. Evans, sentenced in Howard Circuit Court of possession of cocaine, to 548 days, with 90 days on in-home detention and the balance suspended to supervised probation, with one actual day and one day of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to pay for and complete a drug and alcohol program and pay all court costs and fees.
Sara Helms, sentenced in Howard Circuit Court of conversion, to 365 days, with 90 days on in-home detention and the balance suspended to supervised probation, with no jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to pay restitution and pay all court costs and fees.
Joel Henry, sentenced in Howard Circuit Court of possession of a narcotic drug, to 730 days, with two days executed and the balance on supervised probation, with one actual day and one day of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to submit to a drug and alcohol assessment and pay all court costs and fees.
Nicole L. Hix, sentenced in Howard County Circuit Court of residential entry, to 365 days, with two days executed and the balance suspended to supervised probation, with one actual day and one day of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to successfully complete a drug and alcohol program, obey a no contact order and pay all court costs and fees.
Adrienne Hizer, sentenced in Howard Circuit Court of neglect of a dependent, to 730 days, with 90 days executed, eight days in jail, 82 days on in-home detention and the balance suspended to supervised probation, with four actual days and four days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to successfully complete terms of an Informal Adjustment through the Indiana Department of Child Services and pay all court costs and fees.
Dakota Bronson Kelley, sentenced in Howard Circuit Court of failure to return to lawful detention, to 730 days, with 180 days executed and the balance suspended to supervised probation, with 62 actual days and 62 days of jail time credit served. The sentence will run consecutively with another unrelated case. The defendant was also ordered to successfully complete the program at Wheeler Mission and pay all court costs and fees.
Krystal Deana Marshall, sentenced in Howard Superior Court 1 of petition to revoke a suspended sentence, to 450 days on in-home detention, with 22 actual days and 44 days of jail time credit served.
Guadalupe McGuire, sentenced in Howard Circuit Court of petition to revoke a suspended sentence, to 204 days in jail, with no days of jail time credit served.
Brandon Rork, sentenced in Howard Circuit Court of petition to revoke a suspended sentence, to 60 days in jail, with 30 actual days and 30 days of jail time credit served.
Jesse Thurman Shelton, sentenced in Howard Circuit Court of possession of methamphetamine, to 913 days, with 180 days executed and the balance suspended to supervised probation, with 85 actual days and 85 days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to pay for and complete a drug and alcohol program and pay all court costs and fees.
Jeffrey W. Smith, sentenced in Howard Circuit Court of carrying a handgun as a felon, to 1,095 days, with 730 days executed, 349 days in jail, 381 days on work release and the balance suspended to supervised probation, with 262 actual days and 87 days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to complete a Driving with a License program and pay all court costs and fees.
Teighlor Trine, sentenced in Howard Circuit Court of theft, to 913 days, with 16 days executed and the balance suspended to supervised probation, with eight actual days and eight days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to pay restitution and pay all court costs and fees.
