Leslie Carlson, sentenced in Howard Superior Court 4 for possession of methamphetamine, to 10 years in jail, with 347 actual days and 462 days of jail time credit served. The defendant is recommended for Purposeful Incarceration in June 2024 and can modify the sentence upon successful completion of the program. The defendant was also ordered to pay all court costs and fees.
Richard M. Ford, sentenced in Howard Superior Court 4 for dealing a narcotic drug and dealing a look-a-like substance, to 60 months on the dealing a narcotic drug charge, with 24 months on work release, 24 months on in-home detention and the balance suspended to supervised probation, with 785 actual days and 1,046 days of jail time credit served. On the dealing a look-a-like substance charge, to 24 months all suspended to supervised probation. These sentences will run consecutively. The defendant was also ordered to pay all court costs and fees.
Amanda K. Hatten, sentenced in Howard Superior Court 4 for possession of methamphetamine and driving while suspended with a prior suspension, to two years all suspended to supervised probation on the possession of methamphetamine charge and one year all suspended to supervised probation on the driving while suspended with a prior suspension charge, with five actual days and 10 days of jail time credit served. Those sentences will run concurrently. The defendant was also ordered to have her driver’s license suspended for three months, pay for and complete a drug and alcohol therapy program and pay all other court costs and fees.
Tamela Oglageo, sentenced in Howard Superior Court 4 for possession of cocaine and possession of methamphetamine, to 18 months all suspended to supervised probation on both charges, with one actual day and two days of jail time credit served. Those sentences will run concurrently. The defendant was also ordered to pay all court costs and fees.
Eayn Taylor, sentenced in Howard Superior Court 4 for carrying a handgun without a license and resisting law enforcement, to one year all suspended to probation on both counts, with six actual days and 12 days of jail time credit served. Those sentences will run concurrently with each other and consecutively with any other active sentence. The defendant was also ordered to pay all court costs and fees.
Preston Walker, sentenced in Howard Superior Court 4 for obstruction of justice and leaving the scene of an accident, to 14 months all suspended to supervised probation on the obstruction of justice charge and 180 days all suspended to supervised probation on the leaving the scene of an accident charge, with three actual days and six days of jail time credit served. Those sentences will run concurrently. The defendant was also ordered to pay for and complete a drug and alcohol program, as well as pay all other court costs and fees.
