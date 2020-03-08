Elisha Mae Allen, sentenced in Howard Superior Court 1 of petition to revoke a suspended sentence, to 180 days in jail, with 87 actual days and 174 days of jail time credit served.
Kobe Beard, sentenced in Howard Superior Court 1 of non-compliance with work release, to 453 days in jail, with 227 actual days and 302 days of jail time credit served.
Hunter Isaac Blades, sentenced in Howard Superior Court 4 of possession of methamphetamine, to 364 days, with six days executed and the balance suspended to supervised probation, with three actual days and six days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to pay all court costs and fees.
Joseph M. Bogue, sentenced in Howard Superior Court 4 of petition to revoke a suspended sentence, to 180 days on in-home detention, with 29 actual days and 58 days of jail time credit served.
Derek Brannum, sentenced in Howard Circuit Court of non-compliance, to 365 days in jail, with 185 actual days and 185 days of jail time credit served.
Angela D. Burnworth, sentenced in Howard Superior Court 4 of escape, to 240 days in jail, with 121 actual days and 242 days of jail time credit served. The sentence will run consecutively with another unrelated case, and the defendant was also ordered to pay all court costs and fees.
Phillip Wayne Cooper, sentenced in Howard Superior Court 4 of petition to revoke a suspended sentence, to six months in jail, with 31 actual days of jail time credit served.
Everett Johnson, sentenced in Howard Circuit Court of petition to revoke a suspended sentence, to 82 days in jail, with 41 actual days and 41 days of jail time credit served.
Jalen Ryan Madsen was sentenced in Howard Superior Court 4 for attempted residential entry, theft of a firearm and theft. On the three counts combined, to 730 days, with 90 days on in-home detention and the balance suspended to supervised probation, with four actual days and eight days of jail time credit served. Those sentences will run concurrently. The defendant was also ordered to pay restitution and pay all court costs and fees.
Lyndsey Miller, sentenced in Howard Superior Court 1 of petition to revoke a suspended sentence, to 152 days in jail, with 76 actual days and 152 days of jail time credit served.
Austin Morris, sentenced in Howard Superior Court 1 of petition to revoke a suspended sentence, to 365 days on work release, with 35 actual days and 70 days of jail time credit served.
Kristen Mott, sentenced in Howard Superior Court 4 of possession of methamphetamine, to 730 days, with 214 days in jail and the balance suspended to supervised probation, with 107 actual days and 214 days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to pay for and complete a drug and alcohol program and pay all court costs and fees.
Dale Edward Nicholson, sentenced in Howard Superior Court 4 of failure to register as a sex or violent offender, to 114 days in jail, with 85 actual days and 114 days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to pay restitution to the Kokomo Police Department and pay all court costs and fees.
Brady Charles Powell, sentenced in Howard Superior Court 1 of dealing methamphetamine, to 1,825 days in jail, with the possibility of a revised sentence upon successful completion of a substance abuse program, with 110 actual days and 147 days of jail time credit served
Ellis Loyd Russell was sentenced in Howard Superior Court 4 of possession of methamphetamine and resisting law enforcement. On possession of methamphetamine, to 30 months, with six months on work release, nine months on in-home detention and the balance suspended to supervised probation. On resisting law enforcement, to 365 days suspended to supervised probation, with 11 actual days and 22 days of jail time credit served. Those sentences will run concurrently. The defendant was also ordered to pay all court costs and fees.
James Pyke was sentenced in Howard Superior Court 4 for auto theft and driving while suspended. For auto theft, to 730 days, with 388 days executed and the balance suspended to supervised probation. On driving while suspended, to 12 months suspended for time served, with 194 actual days and 388 days of jail time credit served. Those sentences will run concurrently. The defendant was also ordered to pay restitution and pay all court costs and fees.
Benjamin Tressler, sentenced in Howard Circuit Court of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and theft, to 1,658 days on work release, with 76 actual days and 25 days of jail time credit served.
Julian Wright, sentenced in Howard Superior Court 4 of possession of methamphetamine, to 24 months, with six months in jail and the balance suspended to supervised probation, with 109 actual days and 218 days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to pay for and complete a drug and alcohol program and pay all court costs and fees.
Cyril Washington, sentenced in Howard Superior Court 1 of petition to revoke a suspended sentence, to 730 days on work release, with 47 actual days and 94 days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to pay for and complete a drug and alcohol program and pay all court costs and fees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.