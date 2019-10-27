Jordan C. Bougher, sentenced in Howard Superior Court 1 of escape, to 730 days to be served on supervised probation, with 220 actual days and 440 days of jail time credit served. The sentence will run consecutively with another unrelated case. The defendant was also ordered to pay all court costs and fees.
Jaqwaun Burnett, sentenced in Howard Superior Court 2 of criminal recklessness, to 1,095 days, with 730 days executed in jail and the balance on in-home detention, with 199 actual days and 67 days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to complete the MRT program unless completed already and pay all court costs and fees.
Elizabeth Chapel, sentenced in Howard Superior Court 1 of possession of methamphetamine, to 913 days, with 180 days executed and the balance on supervised probation, with 89 actual days and 178 days of jail time credit served. The sentence will run concurrently with another unrelated case. The defendant was also ordered to pay for and complete a drug and alcohol program as well as pay all court costs and fees.
Isaiah Hancock, sentenced in Howard Superior Court 1 of domestic battery, to 548 days, with 156 days executed and the balance on supervised probation, with 78 actual days and 156 days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to pay for and complete a men’s non-violence education group, pay $300 in restitution and pay all other court costs and fees.
Chanel Layne McClure was sentenced in Howard Superior Court 1 of resisting law enforcement and criminal recklessness. On resisting law enforcement, to 365 days to be served on supervised probation. On criminal recklessness, to 180 days all suspended. Those sentences will be served consecutively, with three actual days and six days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to pay for and complete a drug and alcohol program as well as pay all court costs and fees.
Kelsey T. Etherington, sentenced in Howard Superior Court 1 of possession of methamphetamine, to 913 days, with 386 days executed on in-home detention and the balance on supervised probation, with 102 actual days and 204 days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to pay for and complete a drug and alcohol program as well as pay all court costs and fees.
Andre L. Goodman, sentenced in Howard Superior Court 1 of fraud, to 913 days to be served on supervised probation, with 51 actual days and 102 days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to pay for and complete a drug and alcohol program, as well as pay all court costs and fees.
Jolene R. Yard, sentenced in Howard Superior Court 1 of unlawful possession of a syringe, to 548 days to be served on supervised probation, with one actual day and two days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to pay for and complete a drug and alcohol program as well as pay all court costs and fees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.