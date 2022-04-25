Six local teachers will pack their bags and travel across the country and globe as they relax, rejuvenate and bring back valuable information for their students.
Teachers at Eastern and Western high schools, Central Middle School, the Excel Center, Tri-Central Middle School and Tipton Elementary School were named to this year’s Teacher Creativity Fellowship Program by Lilly Endowment.
The annual program awards grants to teachers — up to $12,000 — as a way to “renew their commitment to teaching.”
Grants can have a classroom focus but also serve as a way for teachers to get away and refresh from the demanding profession.
Past area recipients include Northwestern swim coach Donita Walters, who used her grant to bike across the country.
Local grant awardees have plans to travel to World War II historical sites, walk in the footsteps of Galileo and Leonardo da Vinci, bike over 100 miles in Costa Rica and navigate life’s middle years.
The Kokomo Tribune caught up with this year’s local recipients to chat more about their plans.
‘A lazy-man Ironman’
Michelle Larson hasn’t run a marathon since she was cleared of cancer. That was five years ago.
Her Lilly grant is going to change that.
Larson plans to run one last marathon, to prove to herself she can. And she’s going to do it in style.
The two-time Boston Marathon qualifier will run in the Madrid Rock ‘n’ Roll marathon.
It’s one leg of what Larson is calling a “lazy man Ironman” triathlon. The Eastern High School Spanish teacher plans to complete each segment of her triathlon in a Spanish-speaking country.
“This is a couple of my dreams put together,” Larson said.
She will bike 112 miles through the Costa Rican countryside. For swimming, she will head to Tulum, Mexico, on the Yucatan peninsula.
Larson long had a fear of putting her face underwater. When she recovered from cancer in 2017, she decided to overcome that fear.
Swimming in Mexico is equal parts challenging herself and taking in the rich history of Mayan culture found in the region.
“It will get me out of my comfort zone,” Larson said. “I’m excited for that part.”
The teacher will document her travels and bring back stories and pictures for her students. Her experiences will make classroom lessons a little more tangible.
“I try to bring things to life for my students,” Larson said.
Cultures and cuisines with Thomas Perry
Central Middle School teacher Thomas Perry will spend three weeks this summer visiting nine countries in Europe while taking in different cultures and cuisines.
Perry titled his application, “Transformation Through Travel, Gastronomy and Contemplation.” His Lilly grant will not only afford the opportunity to travel but the chance to exercise and practice contemplation.
Perry said he hopes that discussing his travels with students motivates them to take more chances in life.
“My hope is that through these travels, I can develop interesting experiences to share — both good and bad — within my students’ lessons, which will perhaps spark in a student’s mind the desire to be positive risk-taker,” the teacher said in a statement. “I also wish to instill in my students the importance and value of being a life-long learner.”
‘A true refresh’ one snapshot at a time
British literature isn’t the most interesting subject matter for high school students, but Beth Milam is out to change that.
To do so, she’s going to travel the British Isles while rekindling her photography passion.
Milam teaches English and social studies at the Excel Center in Kokomo. She plans to visit famous sites such as the Globe Theatre, William Shakespeare’s famous playhouse in London and the Book of Kells in Dublin, Ireland, while creating photo stories to bring back to her students.
“It came down to how I could bring excitement to topics students aren’t normally interested in,” Milam said.
Milam has taught at the Excel Center since it opened. She will use her tenure to travel next fall.
“I’m treating this as a true refresh,” Milam said.
Other sites include the Scottish Highlands, the Jacobite steam train — the famous train featured in the Harry Potter franchise — and street art in Belfast, Northern Ireland.
“These are personal bucket list travels as well as content bucket-list travels,” Milam said.
Milam applied for a Lilly grant after hearing about the program at a conference.
“I had been really looking for opportunities in the past year to grow as an educator,” she said. “There are times it would be nice to step outside and do something you wouldn’t normally do.”
Milam said she wants to use her trip to set an example for her students about what is possible when they challenge themselves and try something new.
Making history come alive
Luke Waitt played around with video editing during the pandemic and discovered he has a knack for it.
The Western High School history teacher will put those skills to use when he heads overseas to visit World War II historical sites, including Dunkirk, Normandy, and a concentration camp outside of Berlin.
“I’ve always wanted to visit Normandy and travel around those cities, but as a teacher it’s sort of hard with finances,” Waitt said.
It’s the exact type of trip Lilly grants make possible.
“I didn’t think I would have an opportunity to do all this,” Waitt said. “I’m pretty pumped.”
Waitt will film as he travels to the different sites and incorporate those videos into the classroom. The intent is to make lessons more relatable.
“I feel like it will help out a lot,” Waitt said.
'Full STEAM Abroad'
Shari DeLong helped kick start STEM classes at Tri-Central years ago.
This summer, the middle school teacher will spend five weeks visiting over 30 historical sites and museums in Europe, walking in the footsteps of scientists and artists, including Michelangelo and Leonardo da Vinci, to enhance her STEAM curriculum.
Most of DeLong’s travels will be in Italy, including Florence, Milan and Pompeii.
“I’d like to go to bring back curriculum … for my middle school students,” she said. “It’s to take the real-world experiences and bring them to my students.”
DeLong teaches sixth through eighth graders.
She has already mapped out how her trip will translate to the classroom.
Sixth graders will learn about Galileo and his inventions, Vincent van Goh and other artists and artworks. Seventh grade will cover Leonardo da Vinci and his art and inventions. DeLong will teach eighth graders about planting and harvesting lavender as well as art appreciation.
DeLong said they might even sell lavender grown by students in their bookstore.
STEAM is a personal passion for the Tri-Central teacher. She titled her Lilly application “Full STEAM Abroad.” She said STEAM curriculum links separate concepts together as well as builds critical thinking and soft skills, such as communication and collaboration.
All things M
Tipton art teacher Janet Whitlock will meditate, mountain bike, create art and learn to ride a motorcycle as she seeks a reset in midlife.
Whitlock will hit the trails on her mountain bike in Brown County and the Appalachian Mountains. The grant will afford her to take a class to learn more about mountain biking.
She’s also going to take a Harley-Davidson riding class, for a few more thrills. Her daughter will join her.
But she’ll also relax through transcendental meditation. Whitlock will head to Indianapolis to learn the practice.
“That something I hope to practice and continue throughout my life,” she said.
Whitlock titled her Lilly grant application, “Menopause, Midlife, Motorcycles, Mountains, Mandalas, Mosaics, Meditation & More.”
In addition to some personal mentoring, Whitlock will tap into her creative side by learning to make mandalas and mosaics.
A mandala is a geometric configuration of symbols. The designs are used in eastern religions including Hinduism and Buddhism.
A mosaic is a pattern or image made of small pieces of materials.
Whitlock’s Lilly grant will allow her to take classes with artists to learn both. She will make a legacy mosaic for Tipton schools that says, “Be kind.”
“This is going to help me hit all my resets,” Whitlock said. “I think it’s really cool the endowment lets teachers reflect on themselves.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.