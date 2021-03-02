This legislative year’s second Third House session will be held virtually Friday.
The event, put on by the Greater Kokomo Chamber of Commerce, will begin at 11:30 a.m. and will be held via Zoom.
State Reps. Mike Karickhoff, Heath VanNatter and Tony Cook and state Sen. Jim Buck are expected be in attendance to answer questions and provide details about current issues impacting the community and businesses.
If you have questions you’d like the moderator to address, please submit them ahead of time by emailing Chamber Director Sandy Chapin at schapin@greaterkokomo.com.
