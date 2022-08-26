Four County, soon to be 4C Health, was recently selected of as one of four organizations to pilot Mobile Crisis in the State of Indiana. Recently, the national 9-8-8 crisis call number went live. Mobile crisis is viewed as an essential extension of those crisis call centers and as a critical resource for law enforcement and local emergency rooms for mental health and substance use crisis response.
Carrie Cadwell, CEO of 4C Health, stated, “We are humbled to be selected for the State mobile crisis pilot. This is truly work that is life-saving and ensures that Hoosiers receive the right care, at the right time, right now. The grant will allow us to continue the wonderful work in mobile crisis we have started in Cass, Miami, Fulton, and Pulaski counties while, also, expanding to Howard, Tipton, and White counties”
Nicole Hiatt-Drang, Chief Clinical Officer, had this to say: “With the incredible support and partnerships with law enforcement, hospitals and schools our Mobile Crisis Teams have been able to stabilize over 65% of crisis calls in the community. Whether it be through verbal de-escalation, crisis planning, providing rapid access to treatment, utilizing our Crisis Stabilization Unit or facilitating the transition of care to an inpatient hospital, our mobile crisis teams will be there to answer the call. We are elated to expand this service from four to seven counties under the continued leadership of Beverly Garrett, our mobile crisis coordinator.”
Four County began providing mobile crisis services in the fall of 2020 during the public health pandemic. Since then, 4C mobile teams have completed over 2,200 successful mobile deployments and counting. Mobile crisis operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and 365 days a year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.