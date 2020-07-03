GREENTOWN — The Greentown Public Library invites people to learn the joys of journaling. Record your thoughts, feelings and events for future reflection.
Registration is required before July 10. Registrants will be directed to pick up their activity bag between July 13 and July 17. The bag will contain a journal, pen, and colored pencils. The instructional video will be posted on social media. This is a free event, but participants must call to register at 765-628-3534.
