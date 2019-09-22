Area Five Agency on Aging has announced meals for October in Cass, Fulton, Howard, Miami, Tipton and Wabash Counties:
- Oct. 1, country fried steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, mixed vegetables, tropical fruit, wheat bread and milk.
- Oct. 2, meatballs with sauce, Cesar salad, peaches, cheesecake, roll and milk.
- Oct. 3, breakfast casserole, red skin potatoes, apple slices with raisins, fresh orange, biscuit and milk.
- Oct. 4, chicken fajita, broccoli, black beans, mixed fruit, tortilla and milk.
- Oct. 7, baked fish, baked beans, Brussels sprouts, applesauce, bun and milk.
- Oct. 8, chicken and dumplings, mashed potatoes, seasoned green beans, brownie and milk.
- Oct. 9, chopped steak with onion gravy, diced potatoes, stewed tomatoes, tropical fruit, wheat bread and milk.
- Oct. 10, smoked sausage with peppers and onions, roasted sweet potatoes, granola bar, pears, bun and milk.
- Oct. 11, meal sites closed.
- Oct. 14, pork chop with gravy, rice pilaf, green beans, raisins, wheat bread and milk.
- Oct. 15, Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, California-blend vegetables, fruit juice, Moon Pie and milk.
- Oct. 16, shepherd pie, peaches, blueberry pear crisp, roll and milk.
- Oct. 17, meat loaf, baby bakers, tossed salad, pudding, wheat bread and milk.
- Oct. 18, macaroni and cheese topped with broccoli, glazed carrots, pineapple and milk.
- Oct. 21, cheeseburger, baked beans, corn, Nutty Bar, bun and milk.
- Oct. 22, chicken patty, scalloped potatoes, seasoned green beans, cookie, bun and milk.
- Oct. 23, ham and beans, spinach, sherbet, corn muffin and milk.
- Oct. 24, smoked sausage, potatoes and green beans, cinnamon apple crisp, roll and milk.
- Oct. 25, meal sites closed.
- Oct. 28, barbecued ribette, Brussels sprouts, flavored applesauce, juice, bun and milk.
- Oct. 29, chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, broccoli, peaches, cupcake and milk.
- Oct. 30, hot dog with relish, vegetable soup, pears, pumpkin crunch, bun and milk.
- Oct. 31, chicken burger, sweet potato cubes, beets, mixed fruit, bun and milk.
