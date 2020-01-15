Area Five Agency on Aging & Community Services is still accepting applications for 2019-2020 Energy Assistance Program. Families have the opportunity to submit one application during the program year, which began Oct. 1, 2019, and goes through May 15, 2020.
The program provides individuals and families with a one-time payment to their heat and electric utility bills during the winter heating months, as funding is available.
Visit www.areafive.com for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.