The Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance announced its 2020 community awards Thursday.
The celebration, sponsored by Community First Bank of Indiana, was held via Zoom as a safety precaution due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year’s award winners were:
- FIRSTS Award: All Kokomo hotels
- Downtown Champion Award: Sunbelt Rentals of Kokomo
- Volunteer of the Year: Shanelle Cahill, The Wyman Group
- Business Person of the Year: Tanya Foutch, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
- Small Business of the Year: RD Filip
- Large Business of the Year: Community Howard Regional Health and Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo
- Impact Award: Bona Vista Programs, Inc.
- Chairman Awards: General Motors, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, the City of Kokomo and Howard County Government
New this year were the Chairman Awards, which were given to GM, the City of Kokomo and Howard County government for their work during the pandemic to support the community and those affected by COVID-19. FCA also received the Chairman Award for its new investment in Kokomo - the Kokomo Engine Plant - announced earlier this year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.