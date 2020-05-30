INDIANAPOLIS — The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter is hosting a free virtual education program, “COVID and Caregiving,” at noon June 2.
The program is for all those who care for people living with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias, including family caregivers, home health aides and those who work in long-term care facilities. It will cover a range of topics, including:
- The impact of COVID-19 on people living with dementia.
- Tips caregivers can use to help the person with dementia follow hygiene recommendations.
- Information for caregivers whose loved ones are in long-term care facilities.
- Ways to reduce the risk of COVID-19 when working with in-home care providers.
- Activities to engage the person with dementia.
- Symptoms of caregiver stress and strategies for coping.
“As we’re providing support to families affected by dementia during this crisis, many of the same questions and concerns continue to come up,” said Stephanie Laskey, Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter program director. “This program will provide caregivers with a wealth of information and resources to help them get through these difficult times.”
Additional virtual programs will be offered throughout the month of June, including:
- “Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behavior,” 10:30 a.m. June 4.
- “Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia,” noon June 9.
- “Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body,” 5:30 p.m. June 11.
- “Effective Communication Strategies,” noon June 16.
- “10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s,” 3 p.m. June 18.
All programs are free of charge and available online or by phone. Registration is required. Links to these programs and other online resources are available at alz.org/Indiana.
Registration is also available through the Alzheimer’s Association free, 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900. The Helpline offers around-the-clock support and information regarding signs and symptoms of the disease, safety issues, legal and financial decisions and more.
More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, including 110,000 Hoosiers. Another 342,000 Hoosier caregivers provide unpaid care to people with Alzheimer’s or other dementias.
