INDIANAPOLIS — While businesses across Indiana continue to open in stages, front line workers in long-term care communities are still grappling with the impact of COVID-19, and dementia caregivers whose loved ones live in these facilities are still unable to visit them in person. The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter will continue to offer virtual support groups for these and all dementia caregivers throughout the month of June.
Virtual support groups for caregivers with loved ones in long-term care:
- 3 p.m. June 9.
- 3 p.m. June 30.
Virtual support groups for front line heroes caring for people with dementia:
- 5:30 p.m. June 17.
- 5:30 p.m. June 24.
Virtual support groups for any dementia caregiver:
- 1 p.m. June 11.
- 1 p.m. June 25.
“This is a challenging time for all those who care for people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias, and we want them to know they are not alone,” said Stephanie Laskey, program director for the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter. “Support groups provide a place for caregivers to exchange information, give advice and share their experiences with those who understand firsthand.”
All support groups are free of charge and available online or by phone. Registration is required and available at alz.org/Indiana or via the Alzheimer’s Association free, 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.
